Malawian arrested in US for shooting daughters of Deputy Minister of Defense Sendeza; One dead, the other hospitalised

By Duncan Mlanjira

Police in the US City of South Bend have reported the arrest of Malawian, Kalekeni Lindeire over allegations of shooting two compatriots, who are reportedly daughters of Deputy Minister of Defense Jean Sendeza.

A report by South Bend Tribune quoting St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says one of the victims is dead and the other hospitalised.

Officials were withholding the names of the victims in order to notify family first but Malawians indicate the two sisters are daughters of the Deputy minister of Defense Sendeza.

The report also did not indicate Kalekeni’s nationality but Malawians — both in US and at home — dentified him as so on social media.

He is reported to be from Zomba and that the man has a violent temper and very jealousy of girls he dates with and looks like it’s a jealousy rage.

South Bend Tribune reports that the incident started with a car rollover crash on Friday afternoon and then the shooting of the two girls.

The report quotes the police as saying they were called after been informed by the public that shots were fired near Hickory Village apartments and came upon a rollover accident in a parking lot at Edison and Hickory roads.

Police were dispatched to the scene and found that the two women who were riding in the overturned vehicle had been shot.

“One of the women was pronounced dead at a local hospital while the other was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” says the news report.

It quotes Metro Homicide Assistant Commander David Wells Kalekeni, 37, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and is being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail.

An eye witness Dale Britton, 48, who was shopping at the nearby Family Dollar store at the time of the crash, found two children crying at the scene.

“I saw two little kids wandering in and out of cars. They looked dazed, in shock,” he is quoted as saying, adding that they said that someone had been shot.

Britton, who works at Cleveland Clinic and had a first-aid kit with him, is said to have sat the children down and worked to clean up their cuts.

“I was just concerned about the children,” he is quoted as saying.