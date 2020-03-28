Malawi women’s national football team drop four steps on FIFA rankings

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ranked at 145 in the world and 24 in Africa, Malawi women’s national football team have dropped four steps on FIFA rankings for the month of March.

In Africa, Nigeria are first and 38th in the world followed by Cameroon on second place; South Africa (third); Ghana (5th); Côte d’Ivoire (6th); Equatorial Guinea (7th); Tunisia (8th); Morocco (8th); Mali (9th) and Algeria (10th).

The USA at the top of the women’s game at world stage, followed by Germany (2nd); France (3rd); Netherlands (4th); Sweden (5th); England (6th); Australia (7th) while Brazil are joint 8th with Canada with Korea DPR on 10th.

The men’s remains at 123 in the world as of February with Senegal as the leaders and 20 in the world, Tunisia (2nd); Nigeria (3rd); Algeria (4th); Morocco (5th); Ghana (6th); Egypt (7th); Cameroon (8th); Mali (9th); DR Congo 56 (9th).

On the world stage, Senegal are 20th followed by Tunisia (27th); Nigeria (31st); Algeria (35th); Morocco (43rd); Ghana (47th); Egypt (51st); Cameroon (53rd); Mali (56th) and DR Congo (56th).

Top 10 in the world for men are Belgium (1st); France (2nd); Brazil 3rd); England (4th); Uruguay (5th); Croatia (6th); Portugal (7th); Spain (8th); Argentina (9th); Colombia (10th).