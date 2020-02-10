Malawi Wildlife Trust launches documentary on wildlife rescue

By malawitourism.com

Following its conservation work, NGO Lilongwe Wildlife Trust launched a new six-part documentary on Sunday February 9 in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa on the Love Nature TV channel (Virgin Media channel 275 in the UK).

The documentary — created by Bristol-based Icon Films, Malawi Wildlife Rescue follows the dedicated team behind the award-winning Lilongwe Wildlife Centre and the emergency response unit that saves injured wildlife out in the field.

Malawi Wildlife Rescue follows the Trust’s head veterinarian, Dr. Amanda Salb, and her colleagues as they go above and beyond to care for injured and orphaned animals and give them the best chance at a life back into the wild.

The documentary was shot in the rainy season, when the Lilongwe Wildlife Centre receives most of its orphans.

The series explores how the staff cope with an influx of baby vervet monkeys and baboons. It also follows Amanda out into the field as she attempts to save wild animals such as elephants caught in poachers’ snares.

The Lilongwe Wildlife Centre, which is part of the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust, opened in 2008.

As Malawi’s only wildlife centre and home to approximately 200 rescued animals, it plays a crucial role in conserving the country’s increasingly endangered wildlife.

Located in a 180-hectare wildlife reserve placed under the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust’s protection by the Government, the Centre aims to release as many animals back into the wild as possible.

Lilongwe Wildlife Trust CEO, Jonny Vaughan, said: “It was fantastic to collaborate with the Icon team to bring our work to a wider audience.

“Malawi is a beautiful country but its wildlife and wild places are facing huge threats, from the illegal trade in animal products to deforestation and climate change.

“Our wildlife rescue and rehabilitation work is crucial to the country’s efforts to protect its natural heritage and I’m incredibly proud of all of the staff, partners and donors who make this work possible.

“I hope people who watch the show will be inspired to find out more about Malawi and may even consider coming out to volunteer with our team!” says Vaughan.