Malawi, USA celebrate 60 years of diplomatic friendship

By Elia Chibwe, MANA

Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Malawi, Amy Diaz says the diplomatic relationship between Malawi and her country has played a pivotal role in transforming development in all sectors across Malawi and the US itself.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday during celebration of the 60-year friendship between the two countries, Diaz highlighted the number of milestones achieved in various sectors across the country, saying diplomacy is a transformational tool for the two countries.

She said in education, the two countries have witnessed remarkable strides with exchange programs, scholarships and joint research initiatives nurturing the minds of future leaders.

Since 2019, the US government constructed 105 new rural community day secondary schools and expanded 30 urban secondary schools to enable over 30,000 additional students to enrol in secondary schools each year.

“Health care too has been a cornerstone of our partnership as we have worked hand in hand to combat diseases, improve access to essential medical services and strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

“We have managed to increase life expectancy rate from 50 years in 2006 to more than 63 years today,” she said, adding that all the achievements in the partnership have been representation of a commitment to building a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

She, therefore, urged all Malawians and Americans to dream with their hearts by reaffirming commitment in the next 60 years of partnership.

“Let us plant a new garden where transparency, inclusivity and accountability flourish in both countries so that decisions which determine our future are not made by a few elites but with the full consent and participation of our electorates.

“Together, we can continue to plant seeds of hope, opportunity and prosperity, ensuring that future generations reap the bountiful harvest of our collective efforts.

“That is the legacy that we celebrate tonight and I hope we will celebrate again 60 years from now,” Diaz said.

Gracing the occasion was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, who hailed the US government for their relentless support to Malawi’s development: “Today is truly a special day and we are happy that we have this relationship with the United States.

“We have walked together since before independence. We would like to maintain this because it is good for Malawi’s development.”

Tembo urged Malawians to be accountable, transparent and fight against corruption in all levels, saying people can continue supporting the country if they are committed and accountable.

The diplomatic relation celebration comes after the launch of the US-funded Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact 2, also known as the Malawi Transport & Land Compact, which President Lazarus Chakwera presided over yesterday alongside MCC chief executive officer, Alice Albright.



The launch was concluded at Mzonde in the area of Senior Chief Kalolo in Lilongwe where Chakwera said the commencement of the projects signifies government’s commitment to improving the country’s infrastructure and the livelihood of Malawians, ensuring improved transport through the construction of road networks which will help subsistence farmers in the agriculture sector.

The US$350 million MCC Compact 2, that was concluded on May 8 in Dallas, Texas when President Chakwera visited the US, is towards the construction of four road corridors across Malawi under the Increased Land Productivity Project.

Up North there will be upgrading of the 67km stretch from Chikwawa (Rumphi) to Euthini (Mzimba); in the Central Region from Mkanda (Mchinji) to Mwase/Linga (Kasungu) — a distance of 88kms and another 53kms in Lilongwe from Chileka to Chigwirizano via Phiri la Njuzi and Malingunde.

The Eastern Region will see upgrading of the 79km-stretch from Chamtulo in Mangochi (off Golomoti to Monkey Bay Road) to Mkutumula near Balaka Market in Ntcheu.

The corridor roads will facilitate greater flow of agricultural products from farms to markets and secondly, the compact will build Malawi’s capacity in land management reforms to maximize land revenue both for rural farmers and the national economy.

The Compact was sealed in Dallas, Texas between President Chakwera and MCC chief executive officer, Alice Albright who was present at the official launch the landmark projects.

In her remarks, Albright emphasised that Compact 2 will transform the country’s transportation system, economy and livelihoods of Malawians — adding that the Malawi government has also demonstrated commitment to meaningful change in growing the country’s economy, describing the initiative as remarkable.

On his Facebook page, Chakwera said the four road corridors across the country and will benefit over 5.3 million people across seven districts.

“The primary purpose of these corridor roads is to facilitate greater flow of agricultural products from farms to markets,” he said, while expressed his appreciation to the US Government for its ongoing support to the Malawi Government.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express