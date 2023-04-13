Malawi UK Military Community delivers 10 tonnes of clothing items for homeless survivors in Lower Shire



DODMA Deputy Director Fredson Chikuse (left) receiving the consignment from Kantiki

* We felt we need to assist towards clothing materials as concentration was on food items, blankets and kitchen utensils among others

* We already assisted with other relief items worth approximately K1.6m

* Which we delivered last month to survivors sheltering at Makuwa Primary School at Milepa in Chiradzulu District

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) — a grouping of Malawians serving in the UK Armed Forces, including veterans/former service personnel — has delivered 10 tonnes of clothing items and tinned food for homeless survivors of the Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster in the Lower Shire.

Delivering the consignment to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) on Wednesday, MUMCo chairperson, Bruno Kantiki said this was sourced from well-wishers in the UK soon after Freddy struck the Southern Region, that claimed many lives.

“We felt we need to assist towards clothing materials as concentration was on food items, blankets and kitchen utensils among others,” he said. “We already assisted with other relief items worth approximately K1.6m, which we delivered last month to survivors sheltering at Makuwa Primary School at Milepa in Chiradzulu District.

“They were in form of maize flour, beans, peas pieces, salt, sugar, cooking oil, soap, plastic cups & plates, buckets, usipa (dried fish) and blankets.

“Our efforts are continuing and I take this opportunity to thank the MUMCo members for their swift response towards their compatriots in this trying times — in line with President Lazarus Chakwera #OperationTigwiraneManja# campaign.”

Kantiki said MUMCo was shocked and very sad that so many lives were lost, people’s homes got washed away and that public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools and hospitals were badly damaged.

Over 511 people have been confirmed dead due to the floods disaster, which may surpass 1,000 since 533 people are still reported missing, while over 564,000 are displaced and are living in camps (577 camps) with 1,724 people injured.

On top of that people lost livestock and crops with 200,000 hectares of crops washed away.

At the peak of the CoVID-19 period in 2020, MUMCo raised £8,000 (equivalent of K14 million) for the purchase of personal protective equipment for Malawi healthcare workers through a 7,000 miles running challenge.

MUMCo has also presented computers for education use to the First Lady, Monica Chakwera’s Foundation in London, United Kingdom.