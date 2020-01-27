Malawi U-20 women’s national coach Maggie Chombo gets injured in training

In trying to demonstrate to her players some tactics during training session on Friday morning, Malawi Under-20 women’s national team coach Maggie Chombo Sadik sustained a left ankle fracture.

She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she was treated but is now using clutches.

Due to the injury, she will not travel with the team to Zimbabwe for return leg of 2020 Women’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup preliminary round qualifier and he deputy coach Kondwani Mwalweni will take charge of the travelling team.

The team left the country on Sunday for Lusaka ahead of a friendly match against Zambia on Tuesday before proceeding to Bulawayo on Wednesday for the Zimbabwe match on February 1.

Malawi and Zimbabwe drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Kamuzu Stadium two weeks ago.