Malawi U-20 national team leaves for CAF AfCON-COSAFA qualifiers in Mozambique

* The preparations went well and we are very hopeful that we are going to have a very good tournament



* We have never won the tournament, but we hope to this year—coach Bob Mpinganjira

Maravi Express

Malawi U-20 national team coach Bob Mpinganjira believes his team has what it takes to win the upcoming COSAFA Youth Championship and qualify for the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON).

Speaking after naming his final 20-man squad that has left Malawi yesterday morning for Maputo, Mozambique ahead of the tournament that starts this Thursday, Mpinganjira said his charges have a purpose to utilize this opportunity and qualify for the continental final.

“The preparations went well and we are very hopeful that we are going to have a very good tournament,” he said. “We have never won the tournament, but we hope to this year.

“We have talked to the players about the importance of this tournament and that we have to go compete and win the Cup, and I am very sure that every player is geared up and that we will get good results,” said the coach.

Malawi are in Group C alongside South Africa, Comoros and Lesotho and will begin their group stage campaign against South Africa on Friday, September 27, before facing Comoros three days later. Their final group stage match is against Lesotho on October 1.

Like the previous U20 tournament, this year’s COSAFA U-20 championship will serve as a regional qualifier for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with the two finalists advancing to the continental showpiece.

The top four teams in turn qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Amos Sande (Ekhaya), Innocent Kamwambi (Lube FC);

Defenders: Washali Jaziya (Silver Strikers), Kondwani Tebulo Happy Mphepo, Edward Thengo (all Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve) Herimasi Masinja (Ascent Soccer), Elias Mwaywanga (Karonga United);

Midfielders: Precious Kwalenga (Mighty Tigers), Francis Malikebu, Blessings Kanowa, Madalitso Safuli, Zanil Jusabu, Misheck Billiat (all Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Mac Kwalira (Mkwichi Private School), Mwisho Mhango (Ascent Soccer) Stimella Muyira (Chitipa United);

Strikers: Masambiro Kalua (Mighty Tigers), Benson Chifundo Makawa (Kamuzu Barracks), Adriel Kaduya (Christian University FC).

The team will be hoping to reach the knockout stages as they last did in 2011 in Group C that has been described by COSAFA as tough.

Malawi have qualified for the AFCON U-20 on one occasion, finishing in the group stages in Ethiopia in 1999 when they lost all three games.

They finished a credible 4th in the COSAFA Under-20 Championships in Botswana in 2011 having not played in the previous two installments of the competition, and then did not appear again in 2013.

They returned in 2016, but could not make it past the first round, as a draw and a loss meant they finished second in their three-team pool.

They came closer in 2017, gaining five points, but missing out on top spot in their pool on goal-difference to Uganda.

There was more frustration in 2018 as the side finished bottom of their pool with just a single point from three games after losses to Zambia and Central African guest nation DR Congo, and a draw with Mozambique.

They improved in Zambia in 2019, beating Comoros 4-0 in their opener, but a draw with Botswana (2-2) and a loss to the hosts (2-1) meant they did not advance.

Their appearance in 2020 was also a tough outing as they won only one of their three games, against Comoros (1-0), before losses to Namibia (2-1) and Zambia (2-0) to exit in the group phase.

They won two games in 2022, beating South Africa (2-0) and Namibia (5-2), but a surprise loss to Comoros (0-2) meant there were three teams on six points in the pool and they missed out on the head-to-head rule.

Malawi have yet to win the regional showpiece competition, but did reach the final in 2003 when they lost out to Zambia in the decider.

The side last made it out of their group 13 years ago but lost 2-4 to Angola in the semifinals and were then beaten 1-0 by hosts Botswana in the third-place play-off. They did manage third in 1986.

Malawi finishes in last 25 years

1999 – Group stages

2000 – Fourth

2001 – Quarterfinals

2002 – Quarterfinals

2003 – Runners-up

2004 – Group stages

2005 – Group stages

2006 – Fourth

2007 – Group stages

2008 – Group stages

2011 – Fourth

2016 – Group stages

2017 – Group stages

2018 – Group stages

2019 – Group stages

2020 – Group stages

2022 – Group stages

* Content by Fam.mw & COSAFA; editing by Maravi Express