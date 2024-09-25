Malawi U-20 check in in Maputo ready for first match against South Africa on Friday in CAF U-20 AfCON-COSAFA qualifier

* After their first game, Malawi will face Comoros three days later before their final group stage match against Lesotho on October 1

The Malawi U-20 national football team, who left for Mozambique yesterday for the CAF U-20 AfCON-COSAFA qualifier has safely arrived in Maputo to start their campaign against South Africa on Friday at ABB Stadium.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the team — whose other opponents in Group C are Comoros and Lesotho checked in at the VIP Hotel and they will have their first training session tomorrow.

Before departure, coach Bob Mpinganjira said he had confidence the team has what it takes to win the COSAFA Youth Championship and qualify for the CAF U-20 AfCON.

Mpinganjira is quoted by FAM Media platform, Fam.mw as saying his charges have a purpose to utilise this opportunity and qualify for the continental final as preparations went well and were very hopeful that they are going to have a very good tournament.

“We have never won the tournament, but we hope to this year,” he told Fam.mw. “We have talked to the players about the importance of this tournament and that we have to go compete and win the Cup, and I am very sure that every player is geared up and that we will get good results.”

The team will be hoping to reach the knockout stages as they last did in 2011 in Group C that has been described by COSAFA as tough.

Malawi have qualified for the AFCON U-20 on one occasion, finishing in the group stages in Ethiopia in 1999 when they lost all three games.

Like the previous U20 tournament, this year’s COSAFA U-20 championship will serve as a regional qualifier for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with the two finalists advancing to the continental showpiece — where top four teams in turn qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

After their first game against South Africa Malawi will face Comoros three days later and their final group stage match is against Lesotho on October 1.

Mpinganjira’s full squad is:

Goalkeepers: Amos Sande (Ekhaya) Innocent Kamwambi (Lube FC);

Defenders: Washali Jaziya (Silver Strikers), Kondwani Tebulo Happy Mphepo, Edward Thengo (all Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve) Herimasi Masinja (Ascent Soccer), Elias Mwaywanga (Karonga United);

Midfielders: Precious Kwalenga (Mighty Tigers), Francis Malikebu, Blessings Kanowa, Madalitso Safuli, Zanil Jusabu, Misheck Billiat (all Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Mac Kwalira (Mkwichi Private School), Mwisho Mhango (Ascent Soccer) Stimella Muyira (Chitipa United);

Strikers: Masambiro Kalua (Mighty Tigers), Benson Chifundo Makawa (Kamuzu Barracks), Adriel Kaduya (Christian University FC).

COSAFA Media platform reports that the qualifiers kick-off in Matola, Mozambique tomorrow and it will feature 11 teams after a late withdrawal by Madagascar — meaning there will only be three sides in Group B.

Zimbabwe and Botswana get the tournament under way with a Group A clash at 12h00 CAT before hosts Mozambique are in action at 15h00 CAT.

Defending champions Zambia, who will be hoping to extend their record number of wins in the competition to 13, open their campaign on Friday with a Group B clash against 2020 finalists Namibia at 15h00.

With just three teams in the pool there is little margin for error and any defeat would have either side on the back foot immediately.

Group C also gets under way on Friday with a fixture between Comoros and Lesotho at 12h00 CAT, before South Africa and Malawi do battle at 15h00.

All of those matches are either played at the ABB Stadium 1 or ABB Stadium 2, the magnificent facility of Mozambique topflight club Associação Black Bulls and the semifinals will be staged on October 3 and the final two days later.

Fans can follow all of the live action for free on FIFA+ and COSAFA’s YouTubechannel.

Zambia have a record 12-time winners of the regional finals, with South Africa claiming eight victories, though none since 2018. Zimbabwe have been champions six times, and Madagascar and Mozambique once each.

The early years were dominated by the ‘Two Zs’, with Zambia winning six and Zimbabwe three of the first nine tournaments held.

South Africa were the first team to break the mould when they triumphed in 2000, having been losing finalists in 1995 and 1999.

A year earlier, in 1999, they had taken over the hosting of the event, which before then had been spread around the region.

Each tournament up until 2009 was held in the Rainbow Nation, but the winners were less easy to predict.

Madagascar became only the fourth country to win the event when they surprisingly triumphed in 2005, beating shock finalists Lesotho 1-0 in the final.

Before Lesotho three years ago, the previous two installments, in 2010 and 2011, were hosted by Botswana, with Zambia extending their winning streak to three with success in both.

They added an 11th title in 2016 when they romped through the competition, defeating hosts South Africa 2-1 in the final, before bringing up a dozen in 2022 as they defeated Mozambique.

Both those sides went on to compete in the 2023 CAF U-20 AfCON, though neither got out of their pool.

But more than lifting the trophy, the COSAFA tournament is about developing the talent of tomorrow and giving young players the chance to compete with their peers in a highly competitive environment that should help to prepare them for the challenges of senior international football.—Content by Fam.mw & COSAFA Media; editing by Maravi Express