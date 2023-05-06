Malawi troops form part of King Charles’ coronation parade

* The UK and Malawi have enjoyed a longstanding defence partnership

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ten members of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) are in London as part of the Commonwealth Parade during the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort today, May 6, when the world will witness a historic event.

The Sovereign takes the coronation oath undertaking to diligently serve in his constitutional position as Head of State of the United Kingdom (UK); the 14 Realms; the UK Overseas Territories; the Crown Dependencies; and as Head of the Commonwealth — a voluntary association of 56 independent sister nations that includes Malawi.

A statement from the British High Commission in Malawi says as Head of the Commonwealth and Head of State of the UK, “His Majesty King Charles will play a critical role as we tackle many global challenges, putting young people at the heart of our sustainable development approach, and working together as one diverse family in protecting the environment we live in”.

The British High Commissioner, Fiona Ritchie is quoted as saying it is a proud moment to have Malawi represented at the Coronation.

“I am delighted that His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady will attend the Coronation of His Majesty, and that a team of Malawi Defence Force troops will join their colleagues from all Commonwealth member states at the historic global event.

“The UK and Malawi have enjoyed a longstanding defence partnership and the MDF troops’ participation in the coronation of the UK’s new Commander-in-Chief is a huge honour.”

While Major Thokozani Moffat — leader of the Malawi troops at the Coronation said: “I am very happy to be able to represent Malawi and MDF at the Coronation in London.

“It will be incredible not only for me but my comrades from Malawi and beyond to parade in the streets of London when His Majesty takes his Coronation oath. It’s certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

According to the Telegraph 1.3-mile route will take the King and Queen Consort from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham which will include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after witnessing their grandfather being crowned.

The King and Queen will travel in the 261-year-old Gold State Coach, followed by three other carriages carrying working members of the royal family.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — the man in charge of organising the historic occasion — is quoted by the Telegraph describing the return procession as a “glorious display of pageantry”.

The report says 7,000 troops will be on ceremonial duties, with 4,000 taking part in the procession itself escorting the King and Queen from Westminster Abbey.

The Commonwealth dates back to the first half of the 20th century with the decolonization of the British Empire through increased self-governance of its territories.

Charles III is king of 15 member states, known as the Commonwealth realms, while 36 other members are republics and five others have different monarchs.

The Commonwealth Charter defines their shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law as promoted by the quadrennial Commonwealth Games.

He took over the throne in September last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was described by President Chakwera that she demonstrated the same solidarity with Malawi’s quest for socio-economic liberation as she had done with its political independence in the 1960s.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was also Queen of Malawi between 1964 and 1966 as Malawi was transitioning into a Republic from the British Protectorate.

Chakwera also said Malawians will forever keep fond memories of the Queen’s visit to Malawi in 1979, during which she captivated the imaginations of the citizenry,saying: “For us as a nation, her inimitable legacy as a friend of Malawi will forever be etched on our hearts and indelibly marked on the pages of our history, a history she positively shaped in more way than we can put into words.”