Malawi to overhaul mining sector with new laws and technology

Zikhale Ng’oma arriving to close the forum

* Mining Minister emphasises the importance of a robust regulatory framework to ensure proper management of the mining sector

* We need to be transparent and accountable in the mining sector by including the involvement of the Malawi Stock Exchange in the announcement of mineral discoveries

By Patience Longwe, MANA

At the closing day of Malawi Mining Investment Forum 2025 on Tuesday, Minister of Mining, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma outlined plans to transform the sector through legislative reforms to increase transparency and investment in technology.

Ng’oma echoed President Lazarus Chakwera’s call on Monday when opening the Forum on the importance of a robust regulatory framework to ensure proper management of the mining sector.

“We need to be transparent and accountable in the mining sector by including the involvement of the Malawi stock exchange in the announcement of mineral discoveries,” he said. “It is also important to establish a clean laboratory to prevent the smuggling of mineral samples and ensure that Malawi has control over its own resources.”

Ng’oma also pledged to introduce tougher laws to regulate the mining sector, ensuring that investors add value to Malawi’s minerals locally rather than exporting raw materials.

He, therefore, revealed plans to investigate past mining contracts to ensure that they are fair and beneficial to Malawi: “This move aims to protect the country’s resources and promote a win-win situation for all parties involved.”

“The government’s vision for the mining sector emphasizes the importance of transparency, accountability, and responsible investment.

“By implementing reforms, Malawi aims to maximize the benefits of its mineral wealth and promote sustainable economic development,” said the Minister.

On Monday, President Chakwera ordered the Ministry of Mining not to operate in secret with the foreign investors, emphasising that “it is not acceptable” that the citizenry should learn of mining operations hearing about mining operations taking place right here in Malawi “from a press conference by a foreign company in Australia”.

“Or from that company’s report of the performance of its stock on the London Stock Exchange, as if here in Malawi the Ministry of Mining has no information to give Malawians about how Government is securing a prosperous future for them through this resource.







“So I am ordering that the silence from the Ministry regarding the activities in the mining sector needs to end immediately, because our minerals are a matter of national security and there is no better security than putting things in the light.”



He added that the mandate of the Ministry “is to ensure that there are functional systems working around the clock to regulate the conduct of every player in the sector and to safeguard every single ounce of our minerals”.

The President also took cognizance that officials of the Mining Ministry are always galavanting around the world attending mining conferences and indabas, saying that is not their primary job “but ensuring that [Malawi’s] regulatory framework for the mining sector is being enforced with diligence and discipline, which requires great levels of vigilance and meticulous attention”.

“The job of the Ministry is to ensure that there are functional systems working around the clock to regulate the conduct of every player in the sector and to safeguard every single ounce of our minerals.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express