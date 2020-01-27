Malawi to host COSAFA Under-17 championship again in July

By Duncan Mlanjira

After successfully hosting the 2019 Confederation of Souther Africa Football Association’s (COSAFA) Under-17 championship held at Mpira Stadium, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has been given the go ahead to host the event again for the 2020 edition.

The decision was endorsed by the COSAFA General Assembly held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday.

The tournament, which will be used as a 2021 CAF Under-17 AFCON qualifier, will be held in July in Blantyre.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu, who is also COSAFA Executive Committee member, FAM 1st vice-president Jabbar Alide and general secretary Alfred Gunda attended the AGM.

Zambia became the second country, after South Africa, to lift the men’s 2019 COSAFA Under-17 Championship after a 2-0 victory over Mozambique at Mpira Stadium.

They first won the gold medal in 2017 and the final match against Mozambique proved they were the most complete on the squads on display.

In third place play-off, 2018 champions Angola claimed the bronze medal with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Eswatini.

Zambia’s forward Moses Mulenga was named Player of the Tournament, while his compatriot Iford Mwale won the Golden Glove as best goalkeeper.

Eswatini claimed the Fair Play prize.

Hosts Malawi, who started the tournament on a high note by beating South Africa 3-0, were eliminated in group stages.

Total goals they scored were five from Dave Tobias with two goals and one each from Frank Mahowa, Noel Sakala and Chikumbutso Salima.

Meanwhile, other confirmed COSAFA tournaments for 2020 are:

1. Women’s Under-17 Championship – Port Louis, Mauritius (April)

2. Men’s Senior Championship – Durban*, South Africa (June 13-27)

3. Men’s Under-17 Championship – Blantyre, Malawi (July 22-August 1)

4. Women’s Senior Championship – Port Elizabeth, South Africa (September 11-23)

5. Women’s Under-20 Championship – Maseru, Lesotho (December 2-12)

6. Men’s Under-20 Championship – Port Louis, Mauritius (December 3-12)