Malawi to enhance trading export with India

By Rosalia Kapiri, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi is ready to grow its relations in trade with India to utilise the opportunity presented in the bilateral workforce that the two nations hold.

He said this today at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when he hosted a delegation of Indian nationals who are in the country to scout for investment.

“Over the years, Malawi has had agreements and memorandum of understandings with India,” he said. “The government of Malawi is interested in continuing trading in the two countries.

“I extend the invitation to India to invest in various sectors in Malawi such as agriculture, tourism and mining among others,” he said, while commending the Indian nationals for investing in the country, saying the country needs more investors to benefit the nation by creating wealth, jobs as well as food security.

High Commissioner of India to Malawi, Shri GopalaKhrishnan said India has been a trusted partner to Malawi for a long time and are looking to investing in sectors such as agriculture, electronics, education, renewable energy and others.

“In the recent years, export trade between Malawi and India has increased at least tenfold in legumes and cereals,” said GopalaKhrishnan.

On his part, Minister of Trade & Industry, Sosten Gwengwe announced that one investor is ready to sign up a laptop assembly branch in Malawi, saying this is good investment as India is a tech hub country in the world.

“This branch will bring in such kind of expertise to Malawi and we believe if we can assemble laptops, computers and phones, we will add a new dimension to our investments and industrialisation going forward.

“One of the investors has already started investing and is already into coal in Karonga. We believe this sets as an example not only to investors in India but also globally that Malawi is the destination for investment, we have potential and investors should see how they can partner with us.”

Malawi has been advised by India to diversify into exporting other agricultural products and scale up and do more on sesame and avocado pears among other produce.

At the meeting, the 37 Indian delegation which has been in the country since May 5, brought with them a Swayan diagnostic medical machine for Malawi’s cancer centre.