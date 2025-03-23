Malawi to commemorate World Meteorological Day on April 11 with emphasis for collective action in early weather warning systems and climate adaptation strategies

* Activities will include public sensitisation on climate change; discussions on early warning systems and climate change management



By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi has chosen April 11 to commemorate this year’s World Meteorological Day to be held held at Machinga Teachers College under the global theme of; ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’.

The global commemoration, which falls today March 23 that was set aside after the establishment of the World Meteorological Organisation on March 23, 1950, recognises and showcases the essential contribution of national meteorological and hydrological services to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with climate-related activities around the world.

In its flier, Malawi’s Department of Climate Change Services & Meteorological (DCCMS) says the commemoration in Machinga will be graced by Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Owen Chomanika, whose activities will include public sensitisation on climate change; discussions on early warning systems and climate change management and the promotion of the services that DCCMS provide in early weather warnings.

The DCCMS says the global theme emphasises the need for collective action in early warning systems and adaptation strategies.

It adds that the celebration marks the crucial role that DCCMS plays in mitigating weather and climate-related disasters as Malawi continues to experience rising temperatures, increased heat waves, floods, droughts and land degradation.

In her statement, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) president, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, said recently the WMO confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year on record as changes in the environment are driving more extreme weather events.

“Rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones, devastating rainfall, storm surges, flooding, deadly droughts, and wildfires are on the rise,” she said. “Sea levels are increasing, exposing densely populated coastal areas to coastal inundation and ocean wave impacts. The societal effects of these events continue long after the headlines fade.”

She add that at the halfway mark of the ‘Early Warnings for All’ initiative, “significant progress has been made in saving lives, protecting livelihoods, and strengthening community resilience. As climate risks escalate, the urgency of the initiative continues to grow”.

“As the initiative enters its next phase, partnerships are expanding to accelerate progress. Collaboration with bilateral and multilateral donors, climate funds, and development banks is increasing support for early warning efforts.

“Regional partners and specialised centres are being leveraged to enhance impact and build lasting capacity. National ownership remains at the heart of the initiative, with governments —particularly national meteorological and hydrological services — leading efforts to strengthen resilience and establish sustainable early warning systems.”

Al Mandous further says governments must lead the way, saying “the collaboration between the public and private sectors holds significant potential for the Early Warnings for All initiative, with opportunities for engagement across a broad spectrum of private sector actors — both large and small”.

“While government agencies — particularly national meteorological and hydrological services — must remain the source of authoritative warnings, private sector collaboration can help drive innovation, strengthen dissemination, and enhance risk knowledge.

“From AI-driven forecasting tools to enhanced communication systems, businesses can provide valuable expertise and resources. Whether they are established corporations or local companies, the private sector has a vested interest in leveraging weather and climate information to manage risks, protect assets, optimize operations, and ensure long-term resilience.

“By working together, public and private stakeholders can create more inclusive and robust early warning systems that protect communities and strengthen business resilience.”

The World Meteorological Day showcases the essential contribution of national meteorological and hydrological services, Malawi’s DCCMS inclusive, to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.

The World Meteorological Organisation says the themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues.

“Now is the time to act,” says Al Mandous. “By closing the early warning gap together, we can create a safer, more resilient world.”