Malawi taught huge lessons at Beach Soccer AfCON 2024

Malawi national team are out of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2024 following a 11-6 defeat at the hands of Mauritania and their third defeat in Group B.

They were first beaten 4-3 by Mozambique in their opening match; 6-1 loss to defending champions Senegal and the 11-6 by and are expected to face Tanzania tomorrow in the 7/8 place playoffs.

A report by Fam.mw indicates that Malawi started strong, coming from behind to win the first period 3-2 but Mauritania dominated the second period, leading 7-4 and sealed their victory with an 11-6 final score.

Sandram Saad Ussi scored four goals for Malawi, with other goals from Isaac Kajamu and Dala Simba.

Malawi needed beat Mauritania with a huge margin and hope that Mozambique beat Senegal in the group’s last matches after their second loss on against Senegal.

In that match, the Senegalese came full throttle and pressed Malawi hard and led 1-0 at the end of the first period before scoring four goals in the second period to make it 5-0.

Straight from the third period kick-off, the defending champions scored their 6th before Dala Simba scored the consolation for Malawi in the fifth minute.

“We struggled because we lacked coordination the entire match,” coach willy Kumilambe,” is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “We lost our game plan and that is why we were punished. We played an experienced team who wanted it more and they got the result.

”This is our second time at the AfCON and having failed to get past the group stages in 2022 we are supposed to get into the semifinal to show that we are improving. Qualification for AFCON alone is not enough we need to come here and compete.”

In the first match against Mozambique, captain Rachide Sefo Smith scored with the last kick of the match to give his side victory when the two sides had tied at 3-3.

Smith gave his side the lead in the 8th minute but Malawi equalised at the start of the second period as Sandram Sadi scored straight from kick-off.

Mozambique were back in the lead through Antonio Jose Pedro Namape Junior but Sadi levelled the matters again for Malawi.

Malawi then took the lead at the start of third quarter through captain Isaac Kajamu but Namape scored again to make it 3-3.

With the match heading for extra time, Smith pounced on a loose ball to win the game for Mozambique.

This marked their second AFCON appearance following their debut at the 2022 Vilankulo tournament.—Content by Fam.mw; edited by Maravi Express