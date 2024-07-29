Malawi swimmer Tayamika Chang’anamuno’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 action to be beamed live on GOtv and DStv on Aug. 3

* Her participation in this event marks the realisation of her childhood dream



By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Twimepoki Mangani, MANA

MultiChoice Malawi announces that Malawi swimmer Tayamika Chang’anamuno’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 action 50m and 100m freestyle will be beamed live by GOtv and DStv.

Tayamika will be swimming the 50m freestyle on August 3 and encourages sports enthusiasts not to miss out on catching her piece of history.

In a statement, MultiChoice says Tayamika preparing to make her mark on the Olympic stage and that “her journey stands as an inspiring story of dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering pursuit of one’s dreams”.

“Her participation in this event marks the realisation of her childhood dream and a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence in swimming.

“With DStv and GOtv, you’ll be able to see Tayamika in her Olympic journey. Catch the Women’s 50m freestyle live on DStv and GOtv on August 3.”

The 24-year-old, who stands at a height: 175cm with a weight of 62.5kg, is currently training in Budapest, Hungary, under the prestigious World Aquatics Hungaricum Stipendium Program, and she has made remarkable strides in her swimming career.

She has competed in seven World Championships and holds several international medals from competitions in Zambia, Florida, USA and Hungary.

Tayamika is also a national record holder, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Her journey in swimming began at the tender age of five when she learned to swim at Africa Bible College (ABC), which boasted of an excellent swim program — thus her love for the water was evident from the start.

By the age of nine, she was competing in her first nationals and her talent and hard work paid off as she made the national team at just 13 years old.

Despite being young in the competitive swimming scene, Tayamika was inspired and encouraged by older swimmers. Exposure to various competitions and athletes from other countries fueled her dream of competing on the grand stage of the Olympics.

Watching sporting events on TV, she envisioned herself as one of the athletes representing her country.

Ahead of her Olympic experience, Tayamika has expressed sheer excitement at representing and in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), she described the opportunity as a profound honor and a culmination of years of dedication and resilience.

“I am excited to be competing in the Paris Olympics this summer, it’s always been my dream goal since I was a young athlete and over the years, I’ve remained dedicated and resilient and it’s finally paid off,” she said.

She emphasized her focus on training, anticipating intensified workouts with her dedicated team of coaches, saying: “I’m surrounded by the best coaches and team so I’m confident that I’ll be ready to compete at such a high level.”

“During the Games, I hope to break my personal best times as well as to break the national record on 50m freestyle. My training regimen has intensified to include more endurance and power sets, with speed workouts intensifying as we approach the competition,” she said.

National swimming coach, Yona Walesi confirmed Chang’anamuno and Filipe Gomez as Malawi’s representatives at the Olympics, expressing confidence in their abilities.

“Our swimmers will participate on solidarity as we did not meet the qualifying time. These two athletes, particularly in the 50-metre freestyle, have demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment.”

“I expect them to deliver good performances by reducing their entry times or achieving the qualifying time. They have trained rigorously for this opportunity, and I believe they will make Malawi proud,” he said.

Walesi implored all others athletes to do the best they can to make Malawi proud.

While acknowledging potential changes in swimming events at the Olympics, Chang’anamuno and Gomez are expected to compete in the 50m freestyle.

As Tayamika scholarship in Budapest is a four-year programme, that of Filipe Gomez (25) is preparing with his club in Portugal under a scholarship tailored for the Olympics.

On her Facebook page, Tayamika said: “I’ve officially made my first senior Olympic Team! Since day one competing at the Olympics has been my ultimate goal and I’ll be living out this dream this summer.”