‘Malawi stands to massively benefit from the 9th African Population Conference it will host from Monday’

* To provide a platform for scientific discourse, research, and policy discussions on population dynamics

* Malawians urged to utilise the economic opportunities presented by the conference, particularly in tourism and boosting local businesses

Maravi Express

Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, says as the host of the 9th African Population Conference, Malawi stands to massively benefit from this event, as it will provide a platform to showcase the country’s commitment to addressing challenges arising from population dynamics.

According to report on Malawi Government official Facebook page, Chithyola Banda told the media at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre today that the conference, to be held from Monday May 20-24 in Lilongwe, will provide a platform for scientific discourse, research, and policy discussions on population dynamics — bringing together over 600 delegates from Africa and beyond.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the continent due to population growth related dynamics affecting the economic trajectory of the country and the continent, the report quotes Chithyola Banda as saying the conference has come at the right time to address such challenges — as the insights and recommendations generated will be integrated into the nation’s economic planning.

Present at the press briefing was Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, who urged Malawians to utilise the economic opportunities presented by the conference, particularly in tourism and boosting local businesses.

He also encouraged Malawians to extend their hospitality to the visitors and urged the press to showcase Malawi’s success stories to enhance the country’s standing.

“We believe that the media will take an active role in portraying Malawi’s good image,” he said, of the conference, which is under the theme; ‘Road to 2030: Leveraging Africa’s human capital to achieve transformation in a world of uncertainty’.

It will be presided over by President Lazarus Chakwera at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) and is set to provide a platform for experts, policymakers and other stakeholders across Africa to engage and develop strategies.

Organized every four years by the Union for African Population Studies (UAPS), the African Population Conference is the largest scientific meeting on population issues that examines the state and knowledge gaps regarding various population and development issues pertaining to the African continent.

According to its website, since 1984, UAPS says it has worked “to promote the generation of evidence through rigorous research, strengthening research capacity, and advancing the use of population related scientific evidence to develop policies and programmes in Africa”.

“UAPS is the only population-focused organization that represents all regions of Africa, bridging linguistic and geographical barriers to foster networking, knowledge sharing and learning across the continent.

“UAPS facilitates dialogue and collaboration between researchers, policy makers, civil society, the donor community, programme implementers and representatives of regional and international organizations and who need reliable evidence to support their work.”

“Almost 10 years after the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the implementation of the First 10-Year of the AU Agenda 2063; and 30 years after the International Conference on Population & Development in Cairo; as well as 50 years after the Bucharest World Population Conference — the 9th APC offers a unique opportunity and a platform for in-depth engagement and discussion with multi-sectoral stakeholders under one roof on how we can leverage Africa’s human capital to achieve transformation in a world of uncertainty and on what has worked, what has not worked, and why,” says UAPS on its website.

This is also in line with the Malawi’s economic growth strategy as outlined in the MW2063 national vision under the Enabler Human Capital Development.