Malawi signs international declaration to protect persons living with albinism as SADC Summit ends

By Tiyanjane Mambucha, MANA in Harare

At the end of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) which Zimbabwe hosted, member states signed legal instruments, with Malawi signing the declaration on the protection of persons living with albinism.

Just last Friday, the government showed its commitment towards protecting persons living with albinism when, together with Standing Voice, handed over a K13 million house to a girl with albinism who survived an attack in Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo in Dedza District.

In 2019, six masked thugs abducted and killed a 14-year-old boy with albinism, Goodson Makanjira and during the attack, the girl’s parents and a relation who attempted to rescue the boy were injured.

The house was handed over by director of administration at the Ministry of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, Benson M’bwana, who said the houses are being built to enhance security of people with albinism against such attacks.

He said many homes in the villages are not strong or secure enough, making it easier for attackers to target people with albinism.

“After the attack in 2019, the government strengthened the laws to ensure severe punishment for perpetrators. Additionally, we began constructing homes for people with albinism to enhance their security.

“We are also raising awareness within communities to ensure the protection of people with albinism. As a Ministry, we are pleased to see that, thanks to our awareness efforts, cases of attacks have decreased,” M’bwana said.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has left Harare for the Vatican in Rome, Italy where he will hold discussions with His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City.

According to a public statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President will later engage heads of international institutions based in Rome, in order to continue garnering support and partnerships for Malawi’s development agenda.

From Rome, he will proceed to Berlin, Germany where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and he is also expected to engage officials from the German Government, business executives from the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce.

He is again expected to hold talks with officials from Germany Shipping Company on prospective investments in the development of modern vessels for Lake Malawi.

Before his departure at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this morning, Chakwera emphasised the need for Malawi to continue engaging with other SADC member states within in various sectors of development, stating that Malawi cannot thrive in isolation.

He emphasised that his attendance at the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit provided valuable opportunities to interact with fellow member states, who have pledged their support to Malawi.

“This journey was indeed fruitful,” he said. “I held productive discussions with the United Nations and the executive of the Economic Commission for Africa [who] will be visiting Malawi, and we will engage in initiatives to ensure our economic advancement.

“Furthermore, I engaged with various heads of state such as the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, with whom agreements were made to procure maize at a subsidised rate.

“President Hassan acknowledges the mutual need for collaboration among us, as brethren within the same region.”

During the Summit, member states deliberated on critical issues such as peace and security, regional collaboration, and economic development and the new SADC chairperson, the host Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, assured the people of the region that Zimbabwe will continue to advance the cherished founding principles, values and goals envisioned by the great luminaries and founding fathers of SADC.

Mnangagwa assured that he will continue to advance the goals and objectives of SADC: “On behalf of the people and government of Zimbabwe, I take the mantle of chairperson of SADC with humility and grace.

“I look forward to your invaluable support, and drawing from your vast experiences and counsel, as we advance our regional agenda for the benefit of our citizens,” he said.

In his keynote address, outgoing SADC chairperson, President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola, said for the past 12 months he was able to notice the efforts they have been applying to improve the situations in all member states.

“I believe this 44th Summit will strengthen our collective action to surmount obstacles and challenges, to bring about a better future for our region,” he said Lourenco.

Speaking earlier before the official handover ceremony, SADC’s executive secretary general, Elias Magosi from Botswana appreciated the outgoing chairperson for his exemplary leadership, dedication, guidance and wisdom.—Edited by Maravi Express