Malawi Scorchers through to the semifinals of COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024 after walloping Mauritius 9-0

* Two hat-tricks scored through Leticia Chinyamula and Sabina Thom and one each from Asimenye Simwaka, Catherine Kachala and Maureen Kenneth

By Duncan Mlanjira

Needing to score a lot of goals to boost their chances of making it to the semifinals of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024, Malawi Scorchers just did that by thrashing Mauritius 9-0 this afternoon at Madibaz Stadium in South Africa.

The game registered two hat-tricks scored through Leticia Chinyamula (8′ 50′ 79′) and Sabina Thom (23′ 70′ 83′) and one each from Asimenye Simwaka (27′), Catherine Kachala (85′) and Maureen Kenneth (90+8′).





Ahead of the game, Scorchers were on second place of Group B sharing 4 points with Botswana, whom they drew with but the Tswanas had a better goal difference as they beat Mauritius 5-1.

Botswana have since drawn 0-0 with Madagascar, whom Malawi struggled to beat 1-0 on Saturday. The Scorchers needed to score a lot of goals in the case that Botswana would win against Madagascar as the two sides could not be separated on head-to-head following their one-all draw.

Coach Lovemore Fazili was upbeat ahead of the game that his girls would deliver against the Islanders, who only scored once and conceded 10 goals, five each against Madagascar and Botswana.

Fazili pledged that with his technical team, they worked on their attack which had been the weakest link in the past two matches, as quoted by Fam.mw.

The Scorchers weakest point is missing out six of top notch players foreign-based who were part of the squad that won the title last year — Temwa Chawinga; Chimwemwe Madise; Ireen Khumalo; Chioma Okafor, Vitumbiko Mkandawire and Rose Kadzere, alongside Temwa’s sister, Tabitha who did not participate due to club engagements.

So far Malawi has hit the headlines as having the biggest victories at 8-0 followed by Namibia 7-0 Seychelles and eSwatini 6-0 Seychelles.

Leticia Chinyamula and Sabina Thom join Tenanile Ngcamphalala (eSwatini) and Fiola Vliete (Namibia) as those who have scored hat-tricks.

Sabina Thom now has 4 goals while Asimenye Simwaka has 2 goals — apiece with Ethel Chinyerere (Zimbabwe), Ivone Kooper (Namibia), Celiwe Nkambule (eSwatini) and Sarah (Madagascar).

Catherine Kachala and Maureen Kenneth join teammate Faith Chinzimu on one goal apiece, which was scored in opening match.