Malawi Scorchers start title defence of COSAFA Women’s Championship with a draw against m Botswana

* Scorchers were first to scored through Faith Chinzimu before the half-hour mark

* Madagascar lead Group B after thumping Mauritius 5-1 in the earlier match of the day

Maravi Express

Defending champions Malawi Scorchers have started the defence of their title with a 1-1 draw against Botswana at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Day 2 of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024 in Gqeberha, South Africa this afternoon.

Playing earlier, Madagascar claimed a 5-1 victory to lead Group B.

Malawi looked stronger in the opening 20 minutes of the game but Botswana had a solid defence with the experience of captain and goalkeeper Sedilame Boseja also showing.

The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies keeper twice denied Asimenye Simwaka the opener but the Mares eventually were beaten when Malawi won a corner-kick just before the half-hour mark with Faith Chinzimu picking up a loose ball to break the deadlock.

Botswana could have equalised a few minutes after conceding from a set-piece as well. They had a corner and Kesegofetse Mochawe sent the ball to Lone Gaofetoge, but the midfielder’s header went wide.

Five minutes to the break Botswana had a good team goal started by Keitumetse Dithebe who passed to Lesego Radiakanyo, who then set-up Laone Moloi for the equaliser.

The opening minutes of the second half did not produce much in terms of goal scoring opportunities for both sides. Just before the hour mark Botswana could have grabbed a lead when Moloi found Mochawe, who took a shot, however it went wide.

Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse also had a chance in the last 20 minutes of the encounter but Mercy Sikelo came out to deny her.

Sikelo was called to make another crucial save when substitute Yaone Modise tested her from inside the box in the dying minutes of the game to secure Malawi’s point.

Madagascar lead the group with three points, followed by Botswana on one point with the Scorchers are in third spot on the same number of points and Mauritius prop up the pool.

Sarah Rasoanandrasana scored a brace for Madagascar while Sylvia Mamonjy, Helisoa Kanto and Louisa Nambininjanahary were also on the scoresheet for Malagasy.

There was a historic moment for Mauritius, who missed the last edition, as they scored their very first goal in their history at the tournament through Julie Gopal.

Meanwhile, Day 3 on Thursday will see the opening matches in Group C and Group D, which only have three teams in each pools.

The 2022 winners Zambia and Angola are up first in Group C at 12h00 CAT and will be followed by Mozambique against Zimbabwe in Group D at 15h00 — matches being streamed LIVE on FIFA+.—Content by COSAFA Media