Malawi Scorchers off to Johannesburg tomorrow for two international friendliest with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana

* Coach Lovemore Fazili is preparing for the upcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifier against Angola in October



* Every international friendly match is crucial for us. These matches will help us develop the team

Maravi Express

Malawi women’s national football team, the Scorchers are expected to leave for Johannesburg tomorrow for two friendly matches against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on April 5 and April 8.

The matches fall within the FIFA women’s football international window, running from March 31 to April 9.

A report by Fam.mw says the Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili emphasised the importance of these games in preparing for the upcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifier against Angola in October.

“Every international friendly match is crucial for us,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “These matches will help us develop the team, and I truly appreciate the FA for organising them.

“We have been lacking such preparation games, and they make a huge difference,” Fazili said, adding that despite missing some key players, he remains confident in the squad’s depth.

The Chawinga sisters Temwa and Tabitha and Rose Kabzere have missed out as the hosts confirmed the matches late after FAM cancelled the players invitations following SAFA’s indication last week that the matches will not proceed.

The foreign-based players, available for the matches are Chimwemwe Madise, Vanessa Chikupira, and Bernadetta Makandawire.

“Of course, it’s disappointing to miss some players who strengthen our team, but the locally based players are improving and gaining maturity.

“With the addition of some foreign-based players, we will build a strong team,” he said.

The full traveling squad has:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lionesses), Ireen Sibande (Silver Strikers Ladies);

Defenders: Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe); Bernadettar Mkandawire (Biik Kaztgurt); Ireen Khumalo & Justina Jumbo (both Silver Strikers Ladies); Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa), Maureen Kenneth & Maggie Chavula (both Ascent Soccer); Olivia Phikani (Kukoma Ntopwa);

Midfielders: Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer) Tendai Sani & Zainab Kapanda (both Nyasa Big Bullets Women); Jessie Yosefe (Civil Service Women); Funny Magombo & Lydia Mcochoma (Kukoma Ntopwa); Caroline Mathyola (Silver Strikers Ladies); Faruna Umali (Mighty Wanderers);

Strikers: Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies) Vitumbiko Mkandawire (Civil Service Women) Sabina Thom (WFC Lanchkhuti) Vanessa Chipikula (Biik Kazygurt).

Meanwhile, South Africa are reported to be ramping up their preparations for the defence of their WAfCON title at this year’s showpiece set to be hosted in Morocco from July 5-26 by calling a strong side for the friendly match against Malawi Scorchers.

A report from South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) last week indicated that Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis — who had a previous training camp that saw a new-look Banyana beat Lesotho in back-to-back friendlies last month — has restored the bulk of the squad that travelled to Jamaica in November last year.

Some notable inclusions include young JVW FC goalkeeper Casey Gordon, who impressed during a goalkeeper mini-camp last month, and 37-year-old midfielder Mpumi Nyandeni, who returns to the fold following a prolonged absence.

US-based defender Shakira O’Malley also earned a recall following her debut against the Reggae Girlz, with TP Mazembe forward Kgaelebane Mohlakoana also returning following a prolonged absence from the international scene.

Regulars such as Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dlhamini, and Wendy Shongwe have all been left out due to injury.

Former skipper and midfielder Refiloe Jane also remains out following her recent return to football, having signed with Hollywoodbets Super League side TS Galaxy Queens.

Her full 23-player Banyana squad — which has those playing their trade in USA, Spain, Mexico (four), Denmark, Saudi Arabia and DR Congo — is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart & Casey Gordon (both JVW FC), Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies);

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela (both Sundowns Ladies), Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlong (both UWC Ladies), Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Shakira O’Malley (Western Michigan University, USA), Noko Matlou (Cacereno FC, Spain);

Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede (Nordsjælland, Denmark), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Sundowns Ladies), Nompumelelo Nyandeni (JVW FC), Amogelang Motau (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Noxolo Cesane (Eastern Flames, Saudi Arabia)

Forwards: Samkelisiwe Selana (TS Galaxy Queens), Adrielle Mibe (UJ Ladies), Hildah Magaia (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Mavis Maiacane (Super Strikers FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (CF Monterrey, Mexico), Thembi Kgatlana (UANL Tigres, Mexico), Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (TP Mazembe, DR Congo).

The friendly follows two strength-testing matches the Scorchers had against Zambia Copper Queens in February, which they lost the first 0-2 and won the second 3-2.

However, the first match was played in two days as it was called off in the 21st minute due to a waterlogged pitch following a heavy downpour that started before the match and never stopped.

It was called off after the the Copper Queens had taken the lead and having it been rescheduled for the following day, it resumed at the same result from 22 minutes and after maintaining the 1-0 lead, the hosts scored the second through their top foreign-based star, Racheal Kundananji of Bay FC, USA.

Kundananji was back to haunt the Scorchers again when she scored as early as the 5th minute in the second friendly but the Scorchers fought on and two minutes from the break France’s Montpellier’s Rose Kabzere equalised before Ascent Soccer’s Faith Chimzimu sent the team in the lead in the 56th minutes — with DRC’s TP Mazembe Women’s Sabina Thom making it 3-2 in the 58th.

Coach Fazili had a full strength squad that had the foreign legion of Tabitha, who plies for France’s Olympique Lyonnais Féminin); Temwa (Kansas City Current-USA); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier-France), Vannessa Chikupira & Bernadetta Mkandawire (both FC BIIK-Kazygurt-Kazakhstan); Sabina Thom & Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe-DRC).

The winners of the WAfCON Morocco 2026 second round between Malawi and Angola will be drawn into three groups of four teams each — with the top two nations from each group qualifying directly for the quarter-final stage, along with the two best third-placed teams.

From that stage, the competition will adopt a knockout format leading up to the final, where the winner will be crowned