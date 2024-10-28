Malawi Scorchers need to score a lot of goals this afternoon in their last group match

* The Scorchers drew 1-1 in their Group B opening match and just won 1-0 against Madagascar

Second-placed Malawi Scorchers play their last group match this afternoon needing to score a lot of goals against Mauritius to boost their chances of making it to the semifinals of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024 in South Africa.

The Scorchers drew 1-1 in their Group B opening match and just won 1-0 against Madagascar while Botswana beat Mauritius 5-1 to take the top spot due to goal difference.

Thus as Botswana take on Madagascar, the Scorchers need to score a lot of goals as the difference in goals with Botswana is four as the two sides cannot be separated on head-to-head following their one-all draw.

Both games will be played from 12h00 CAT and to be streamed live on FIFA+.

However, coach Lovemore Fazili is positive that his girls will deliver against the Islanders who have only scored once and conceded 10 goals, five each against Madagascar and Botswana.

“We have worked on our attack which has been the weakest link in the past two matches,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw.

The Scorchers weakest point is missing out six of top notch players foreign-based who were part of the squad that won the title last year — Temwa Chawinga; Chimwemwe Madise; Ireen Khumalo; Chioma Okafor, Vitumbiko Mkandawire and Rose Kadzere, alongside Temwa’s sister, Tabitha who did not participate due to club engagements.

In the first match against Botswana, coach Fazili trusted the services of foreign-based players Vanessa Chikupira and Mary Chavinda upfront who were substituted for Chisomo Banda and Catherine Kachala at half time.

Against Madagascar, Sabina Thom — who missed the first match as she was in transit from DR Congo where she plays for TP Mazembe — was stared alongside Catherine Kachala upfront with Tendai Sani replacing Kachala later on but the team has only produced two goals.

“We have tried a number of combinations in striking force since most of the girls have never played together and come Monday, we will use the best combination that we have seen”, Fazili said.

Should the Scorchers fail to beat Mauritius and Botswana lose, Madagascar, who have 3 points will proceed to the knockout stage.

Group C and D, who both have three teams each, also has interesting outcomes as Comoros Islands gave themselves a wonderful chance at qualifying for the semi-finals when they recorded a historic 3-1 victory over Angola in Group C yesterday.

Alicia Chanfi, Haloua Ahamada and Nasrati Ali were on target for the islanders, who now face off against Zambia tomorrow for a place in the last four.

Maria Ponda grabbed the consolation for Angola, who are now out of the running after losing both their matches in the three-team pool.

In Group D, Zimbabwe couldn’t maximise on their chances against Lesotho in the first half but ended up 3-0 winners.

Meanwhile after the two Group B matches to be played simultaneously, it will be followed by Group A deciders at 15h00 CAT between eSwatini against Namibia and South Africa against Seychelles — also to be streamed live on FIFA+.





From the 12 matches played so far, 42 goals were scored with the biggest victories being Namibia 7-0 Seychelles and eSwatini 6-0 Seychelles.

There have been two hat-tricks so far by Tenanile Ngcamphalala (eSwatini) and Fiola Vliete (Namibia), who need to increase their tally in their last matches to stay in contention for the Golden Boot as they have been eliminated then.

With 2 goals apiece are Ethel Chinyerere (Zimbabwe), Ivone Kooper (Namibia), Celiwe Nkambule (eSwatini) and Sarah (Madagascar) while Malawi only have two goals from Faith Chinzimu in opening match and Asimenye Simwaka in the second.

Last year, Temwa Chawinga won the Golden Boot after scoring nine goals and was also voted Player of the Tournament.

Other scorers for the Scorchers were 3 from Sabina Thom; 2 each from Leticia Chinyamula and Asimenye Simwaka and one each from Vanessa Chikupira, Rose Kadzere and Carolyne Mathyola.

The Scorchers won their COSAFA Women’s Championship title for the first time after beating Zambia 2-1 and recorded a 100% record as they qualifed for the semifinals having won their group matches before going on to beat Mozambique in the last four.

The Scorchers first beat 2022 finalists and favourites, South Africa’s Banyana-Banyana 4-3 before annihilating eSwatini 8-0 in their second match in which Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show as she netted four to become the top scorer with 7 goals as she set her sights for the Golden Boot she finally won.—Content by Fam.mw & COSAFA Media; editing by Maravi Express