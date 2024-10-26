Malawi Scorchers chances hang in thread after narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar as Botswana beat Mauritius 5-0

* Both tie on 4 points with the Scorchers needing to win their last group match by large margin in case Botswana also win

* Only group leaders will advance to the knockout stage of this year’s competition

Maravi Express

For Malawi Scorchers to qualify for the semifinals of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024, they need to dig deeper in their last group match against Mauritius following their narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar this afternoon.

Only group leaders will advance to the knockout stage and Botswana lead Group B after beating Mauritius 5-0 with four points apiece after the two sides drew 1-1 in their opener.

Thus the Scorchers need to win their last group match by large margin in case Botswana also win and should pray the Tswanas will lose against Madagascar, who made the defending champions to sweat for their first win

Asimenye Simwaka got on the score-sheet in the opening minutes and could have had a brace but Madagascar goalkeeper, Verasantatra Diana was determined to keep the scoreline respectable late in the first half.

Malagasy striker Marie Sarah had a good opportunity to level for her side just before the break with only the Malawi keeper to beat and it was Mercy Sikelo who won that contest.

In the second half Madagascar had a shot to level through Aimme Christina she got in the opposition box but could only to shoot wide over the bar.

It was the star of their opening match again 20 minutes to time with a set-piece but it was an easy save for Sikelo.

The Scorchers launched strong attempts to get a cushion goal, however, no-one took the responsibility to bury the chances created in the dying minutes of the game.

They are second in the group with an inferior goal difference, followed by Madagascar with three points and Mauritius at the bottom.

In the earlier match at Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha, Botswana’s Yaone Modise scored the third hat-trick of the tournament with all her goals coming in the second half including a late penalty in the game.

On hat tricks, Modise joins Tenanile eSwatini’s Ngcamphalala and Namibia’s Fiola Vliete and the other two goals came from Keitumetse Dithebe in the opening 10 minutes and Ontlametse Gaonyadiwe in injury time of the first stanza.

The Mares dominated their opponents, who also had chances to score, allowing the Botswana captain and goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija to show her experience in denying them a goal.—Content by COSAFA Media; editing by Maravi Express