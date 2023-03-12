Malawi Relief Fund UK and Issa Foundation construct 200 climate change-resilient houses for vulnerable elderly women in Salima

The houses are complemented with boreholes that were sunk around the communities where they are built

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Relief Fund UK (MRF-UK, in partnership with Issa Foundation (UK), have officially handed over 200 climate change-resilient houses which were constructed for the benefit of the vulnerable elderly women in the areas of Traditional Authority (T/A) Maganga in Salima District.

The houses were complemented with boreholes that were sunk around the communities where they were built and were handed over as the two charities were reviewing their annual house project assessment.

In an interview, MRF-UK Country Coordinator, Yakub Adam Vialli said this is the reinforcement of the two charities in their profound commitment to continue supporting poor people in Salima and Malawi as a whole.

“So far, we have drilled over 80 boreholes in different areas of Malawi from 2022-2023 from the several catchment areas we assist vulnerable people, more especially elderly women who support orphans and so far,” Valli said.

“In partnership with Issa Foundation (UK) we have built and handed over 1,957 low cost but climate change-resilient houses and so far we have provided over 3,800 in different areas of the country.

“We are carrying these projects the support from Issa Foundation (UK) and various others donors, whom we are greatly thanking for the support towards transforming economic status of vulnerable elderly families.”

Valli said MRF-UK is grateful and appreciative of the role being played by Issa Foundation (UK) while also thanking T/A Maganga for allowing them to work in her area.

He made made special mention that T/A Maganga played a part by choosing the type of assistance that she thought her vulnerable subjects could be reached out to, singling out the houses and access to clean and safe water.

In his remarks after the review of the project and handover ceremony at Bwanali Village, Issa Foundation (UK) representative, Mohamed Valli said the two organizations are committed to champion a number of developmental projects in Salima and other parts of the country — aimed at transforming social and economic lives of vulnerable people.

He said MRF-UK and Issa Foundation will work hand in hand with the communities to bring projects to life that build a better future for residents.

Traditional Authority Maganga profoundly thanked MRF-UK and Issa Foundation for the investment to her vulnerable women and elderly subjects in her area, adding this will go a long way towards their poverty alleviation.

The Senior Chief also impressed on the two donors that with funds available they might wish to consider assisting her area with a health clinic and a school, saying her subject travel far to access these two vital services.

She further urged the two charitable organisations to continue supporting people in T/A Maganga, saying the social and economic challenges they face are so many.

Apart from houses and provision of clean water, MRF-UK with funding from Issa Foundation have constructed a faith and learning hub for the community.

In November, MRF-UK handed over 142 decent houses in the villages of Mchiliko and Malowa in Namwera, Mangochi District through the that was initiated in 2015.

MRF-UK started building low cost houses since the floods of 2015 in Chiradzulu, Mangochi, Ntaja, Nselema, Namwera, Zomba, Phalombe, Salima and Salima that became the charity’s catchment areas for assistance.

The houses come along with latrines and the beneficiaries are also provide a starter pack of items that include mattresses, blankets and kitchen utensils and sinking of boreholes in such communities.

Provision of clean and safe water is one of MRF-UK objective in assisting humanitarian needs of vulnerable people as well as food handouts and the gift of sight, among many other projects.

The charity also manages a Talha Scholarship that reaches out to more 240 students in various universities and colleges in which over a 100 females are in teacher training programmes.

Though its catchment areas are Zomba, Chiradzulu, Phalombe and Mangochi, MRF-UK swiftly moved in to assist flood victims of Cyclone Ana last year with relief items that included food, clothing, blankets, safe water and shelter in the Lower Shire.