Malawi registers six more COVID-19 cases; figure now 23

By Mayamiko Phiri

Secretary for Health Dr. Dan Namalika announced on Wednesday sox new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), now at 23 from 17.

At a press briefing in Blantyre Dr. Namalika said all 6 new cases have been registered in Lilongwe — one an Area 3 resident who recently travelled to India.

The other 5 cases were registered in Kaliyeka area involving a Malawian male who recently travelled to Tanzania and upon return tested positive for Coronavirus together with 4 of his relations.

He further express worry with tendency of some truck drivers, who are refusing to be on quarintine upon entering the country and also observing other preventative measures.

Namalika also called upon Malawians to adhere to preventive measures that are in place to contain the transmission while the figures are a little bit lower.

He warned that due to the virus’ rapid movement once it infects into a person and goes on to be spread to others, the control systems set by the authorities will not be ready to meet the challenge if the number of those testing positive increase.

Namalika further warned that using what he described as Kuunika model, over 16.5 million people could be affected in a space of a year.

Lilongwe is probably the most COVID-19 risk area with an estimated 1.5 million cases by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, efforts are under way to trace those who have been in contact with the recently confirmed Coronavirus positive cases.