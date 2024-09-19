Malawi Police urges depressed men to seek counselling to avoid committing suicide

* Out 281 people who committed suicide in the past six months 246 were males and 35 were females



* Some factors contributing to the rise in suicide cases include debts, broken relationships, family conflicts, and drug and substance abuse among the youth

By Alex Kachingwe, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Malawi Police Service (MPS) is urging people in the country to always visit victim support units (VSU) available at all police stations for them to seek guidance and counselling whenever they have problems impinging their lives.

This follows a national police report posted on official MPS Facebook page that indicates that they have recorded 281 suicide cases from January to June 2024 — which is a significant increase compared to the same period in 2023 when 220 cases were reported.

Out of the 281 cases in 2024, 246 were males and 35 were females while in the same period in 2023, 198 males and 22 females ended their lives.

The police indicate that some factors contributing to the rise in suicide cases include debts, broken relationships, family conflicts, and drug and substance abuse among the youth.

The MPS urges people facing challenges not to resort to suicide but instead seek counseling or advice from trusted institutions or individuals.

Just last week, Salima police reported of a suicide case of a 23-year-old man, Lawrence Harry, who ended his life after being frustrated of being denied conjugal obligations by his wife Suzeni Lawrence (37).

The police report said he committed suicide by taking actellic tablets and the matter was reported to police by the wife, who got married a year ago to the deceased and had no child.

She told the police that the husband had a habit of having sexual intercourse almost 4 times a day and on that particular day, August 6, he did it in the morning and mid day and in the evening around 20:00hrs.

The wife reported that she prepared the evening’s meal which they both ate and later the husband went to sleep. But when she joined him in the bedroom, the man started to have sexual feelings but the wife refused, saying she was fatigued and suggested to have the game at dawn hours.

It is reported that the wife’s refusal did not go down well with the deceased, who decided to go to Kamuzu Road and bought actellic tablets which he took.

Upon discovery of his actions, he was taken to Salima District Hospital for treatment at around midnight but around 03:00hrs he was pronounced dead.

Thus the MPS’ call that people should seek counseling or advice from trusted institutions or individuals as the world, that commemorated World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, continues with the call against the rising cases by declaring the month of September as the national suicide prevention month.

It is being observed under the theme; ‘Start the Conversation’ aimed to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicides.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Malawi Police deputy national public relations officer, Harry Namwaza expressed worry over rising cases of suicide in the country.

He called on people not to consider suicide as a solution to their problems but rather should consider sharing their problems with others who can be trusted.

Concurring with Namwaza, Lilongwe-based mental therapist, Beatrice Ndawala, who is counsellor at Compassionate Counselling Service, said the month of September is very important to the whole world and particularly Malawi because it serves as a month to do more on addressing suicide issues.

“As a country, we need to recognise this as an opportunity to join hands to openly discuss mental health issues which lead to suicide attempts and encourage each other to seek support whenever finding challenges with mental health issues,” she said.

Ndawala urged stakeholders to complement the government by bringing more intervention in the fight against suicide, by ensuring that mental health services are easily accessible and that issues about financial problems, trauma, alcohol and drug abuse are being addressed in the community.

She further encouraged all people to share their problems with individuals they trust or seek therapy as the best solution to their problems to prevent suicide attempts.

In July, police in Mzuzu appealed for partnership in raising public awareness on the need to seek counselling when one is stressed to prevent suicide cases.

In an interview, Mzuzu Police PRO, Augustus Nkhwazi said challenges, which among others include transport, limit the police from reaching out to people with such messages in remote areas.

He, therefore, asked stakeholders operating in rural areas to mainstream issues of suicide in their programs aimed at reducing suicide cases.

“I urge various players who are working in these areas to have keen interest in the welfare of the people they work with by creating a supportive environment where people can openly share their concerns and assist them accordingly.

“If there will be need for more assistance on psychological counselling, such cases should be reported to us because we work in collaboration with institutions such as St John of God Hospitaller Services Malawi,” Nkhwazi said.

From January to June 2024, Mzuzu Police registered a decrease in reported suicide cases by 67% — however, Nkhwazi said the decrease does not necessarily translate to improvement in the cases because some happen in remote areas and go unreported.

From January to June 2023, the police recorded six suicide cases within Mzuzu City against this year’s two cases within the same period.

Meanwhile, secretary for M’mbelwa Chief’s Council, Inkosi Jalavikuwa expressed concern over the increase in suicide cases especially amongst young people across the country.

He said he has advised his subordinates to raise awareness on the problem and the importance of promoting safe space and good mental health during public gatherings such as funeral ceremonies.—Additional reporting by Esther Ndhlozi & Grace Thesi, MANA