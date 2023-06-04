Malawi Police strongly warns public against harboring refugees as at it orders them to return to Dzaleka

* The asylum seekers are being assisted by Malawians to desert Dzaleka camp

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Police Service has issued a strong statement ordering all refugees that were relocated to Dzaleka Refugee Camp to return immediately after taking note that they are going back to the cities and towns to continue doing business illegally.

The Police also takes note that the asylum seekers are being assisted by Malawians to desert camp and thus warns the public that “it is a crime to interfere with security agencies by harboring the returning refugees and that anyone who will be found will be arrested and prosecuted”.

The public statement signed by service public relations officer, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya says the Malawians should treat the refugees’ return to cities as “clear disregard of the country’s laws and open defiance to legitimate authority — something that should never be entertained”.

The Police further reminds the refugees that Malawi “is built on a solid foundation of respect of rule of law and that Malawians expect those who come to seek asylum to abide by our laws as they are”.

“The operation of relocating refugees is still on across the country and police officers will use necessary force that will make the refugees return to camp and never come back.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Homeland Security, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, has revoked citizenship of 396 Burundian and Rwandan nationals who were dubiously assisted to acquire Malawian naturalization papers.

The Ministry’s public relations officer, Patrick Botha said the revocation is pursuant to public order and security within the precincts of the laws of Malawi and also in compliance with the Court’s decision in the case of the Republic vs Uladi Mussa and others being Criminal Case Number 2 of 2017.

Botha further said the law enforcement agencies, in their coordinated effort, will be effecting immediate deportation of the individuals concerned.

In accordance with the law, Botha added that the government will continue to review and deprive Malawian Citizenship for all those individuals that did not comply with stipulated legal process.

According to statistics from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Malawi has over 53,000 refugees and asylum seekers.