Malawi Police mourn late Chilima’s ADC and guard commander whom they were with in the plane crash

* It is even more tragic that they have gone while young. As a nation, we will never forget this moment

* As IG Yolamu consoled the bereaved families that they need to take heart and pray

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

From the tragic plane crash, Malawi Police Service (MPS) has lost Inspector Chisomo Chimaneni and Assistant Commissioner Lucas Kapheni, who were late Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s aide-de-camp (ADC) and guard commander respectively.

Speaking today at the Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe, during prayers for the two police officers Inspector General of Police, Merlyn Yolamu, said it is sad that they have lost people “who were hard workers and of good conduct”.

“It is even more tragic that they have gone while young. As a nation, we will never forget this moment,” said said while consoling the bereaved families, saying such incidents do not frequently happen in the country but this one has occurred at an unexpected time, and as such they need to take heart and pray.

Representing the office of the Vice-President, Dave Kalilombe said this is a bad time for the nation because it has lost people who were trustworthy and God-fearing: “These police officers were indeed an asset to the country because they were working professionally and they had good manners.

“They conducted themselves well in such a working environment and with this incident, as government, we have lost important people,” Kalilombe said.

Auxiliary Bishop for Lilongwe Diocese, Vincent Frederick Mwakhwawa, who led the prayers, said it is a loss to the churches of the victims as they have left a legacy worthy emulating.

Notable faces in attendance were Principal Secretary for Ministry of Homeland Security, Steven Kayuni and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo.

Chimaneni will be laid to rest in Ntchisi while Kapheni’s burial will be in Kasungu on June 13, 2024 respectively.

Others on the plane were former First Lady, Madame Shanil Dzimbiri; deputy chief of protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Lapukeni; Dan Kanyemba and Malawi Defence Force crew, Colonel Sambalopa, Major Selemani and Major Aidin.