Malawi Police investigations into alleged Msundwe sexual abuse at advance stage

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says investigations into alleged Msundwe, M’bwatalika and Mpingu sexual abuse that commenced on December 31, is at an advanced stage.

A statement from MPS’ Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent James Kadadzera released on January 4, says the six-member senior police investigators from across the country is also taking into consideration the Inquiry Report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission, reports both in the social and mainstream media and most importantly testimony from survivors and witnesses.

“Police management is confident that these criminal investigations will be conducted in a professional manner and with bias,” says the statement.

“The Service reiterates that criminal investigations are within its mandate as provided under law and it remains committed to fulfill this mandate even in cases of where the suspects are its own officers.

“The nation should be informed that this is not a second enquiry as questioned by some sectors of the society.

“The Service invites all persons having relevant information, leads, insights or pieces of evidence to contact our team of investigators on 0886607329.”

In his New Year address to the nation, President Arthur Peter Mutharika acknowledged that his government has taken note of allegations of police heavy-handedness in some parts of Lilongwe after the police officer Superintendent Imedi was murdered in cold-blood while on duty.

Malawi has attracted international attention following nationwide demonstrations that had been taking place in protest over the irregularities that marred the May 21 tripartite elections.

Most of the demonstrations ended in violence after the police failed to contain volatile emotions and at Nsundwe in Lilongwe, Superintendent Imedi was murdered in cold-blood when the incensed public avenged the police heavy handedness on innocent people.

Following the death of their colleague, the police then retaliated and invaded Nsundwe where they allegedly beat and sexually assaulted women, including minors.

Malawi Human Rights Commission has since released its findings on the Nsundwe assault in which it found the police guilty the allegations and calls for the government to take the responsible police officers to book.

But Mutharika, while acknowledging the police heavy handedness on people, said in his address that investigations are underway to establish the truth about the allegations.

“We have seen moments of patriotism and self-sacrifice in a policeman brutally killed by those he wanted to protect. May the soul of Superintendent Imedi rest in everlasting peace,” he had said.