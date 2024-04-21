Malawi Police Inspector General Yolamu ordained as church elder

* Most people think a law enforcer cannot serve as a church elder—IG Yolamu



* But we are saying a good security officer is the one who knows the word of God and is eager to serve Him

By Wallace Chipeta, MANA

Malawi’s 22nd Inspector General (IG) of Police, Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu was on Sunday ordained as church elder for Police Headquarters Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) under Nkhoma Synod in Lilongwe.

She becomes the first Malawian IG to take up that high position in the church to rule Christians, preach and teach the gospel without abandoning her duty as head of national police, which requires her to abide by the law.

Addressing five church ministers, elders and deacons after ordination, Yolamu said: “Most people think a law enforcer cannot serve as a church elder, but we are saying a good security officer is the one who knows the word of God and is eager to serve Him.”

The IG said Malawi Police Service, with 19,570 police officers as at April 12, 2024, set aside Tuesday every week as a day when all the men in uniform conduct prayers to strengthen their faith in God.

She urged men of God and fellow believers to pray for her and two others ordained as elders to ensure they draw a clear demarcation between their profession and Christian work.

“Pray for us as we assume this role. If you pray for us, God will guide us, and we will succeed,” said the IG.

Police Headquarters Church Minister, Reverend Julius Siwinda hailed the IG for setting a good example to the law enforcers by putting God first in her work.

“We hear some Christians saying ‘I am too busy to work as a church elder’, but God calls those who are busy to serve Him.”

The other two elders ordained were Deputy IG (Administration) Happy Mkandawire and Christopher Gaven.

Police headquarters CCAP, with 570 Christian members, has seven wards or zones, namely: senior quarters where IG and her deputy are residing; 30B where Christopher Gaveni will serve, other wards are 30A, 30C, 30D, Areas 18, 43, and 10.

Leading the service of worship during the function, Reverend Easten Chisale of Kapita CCAP emphasised the need for people to repent and eat their own sweat rather than amass wealth through corrupt practices to receive blessings and salvation from God.

Quoting Micah 6 verse 8, Rev. Chisale said the Lord requires man to do just and walk humbly in Him.

Among other CCAP high-profile people in attendance were Reverend Dr. Mwai Chilongozi — secretary general-CCAP General Synod — who awarded the IG a church elders barge and put it on Yolamu’s women’s guild uniform, and Reverend Martin Mthiko of Kawira CCAP.

The theme for 2024 at Police Headquarters Church is: ‘Gifted to Serve One Another’ 1 Peter 4 verse 10 and church slogan is, ‘Touching Hearts and Changing Lives in Jesus Name’.

Born on August 18, 1963, Merlyne Yolamu was appointed Inspector General of Police on July 22, 2022, who was then Deputy Inspector General responsible for administration since January 15, 2021.

She climbed up the ranks and held different key leadership positions in the Malawi Police Service and she was appointed as IG by President Lazarus Chakwera one month after relieving George Kainja of his duties.

Yolamu became the second woman police chief in the country after Mary Nangwale around 2004, but her appointment was not confirmed by Parliament.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express