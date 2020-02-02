Malawi Police closes three access roads to Constitutional Court on Monday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Police Service has announced some security measures for Monday around the High Court in Lilongwe where the Constitutional Court judges are expected to deliver their ruling on the disputed May 21, 2019 presidential election and that includes closing three access roads to the venue.

A statement from national Police Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent James Kadadzera advises motorists and pedestrians to avoid the High Court area but to follow the court proceedings through live broadcast on their radios and televisions at home or offices.

The roads that will be closed are Likuni Roundabout to Lilongwe Town Hall Roundabout (Glyn Jones); Lilongwe Hotel to Lilongwe Golf Club (Tsilanana) and Mtunthama Road past the High Court itself to Lilongwe Golf Club (Likuni bus stop?.

The roads shall be closed from 06:00hrs till 18:00hrs, says the statement.

“The Malawi Police service is further informing all members of the public who have been allowed to attend court session and accredited by the Registrar of the High Court to access the High Court through the Lilongwe District Commissioner’s office entrance.

“Access to court premises will only be on production of a valid identification document in combination with the gate pass issued by the High Court.”

The Police have intensified the security measures following from the Constitutional Court judges — Justices Mike Tembo, Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu, Healy Potani and Dingiswayo Madise — announced on Tuesday, January 28, that presence of the general public will only be 150 meters from the perimeter fence of the court premises will not be allowed.

As was the case with the hearing of the matter, accredited public media will be allowed to broadcast live the pronouncement of the judgement for the public to follow the proceedings.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court of Malawi, Agnes Patemba, says the ruling shall be delivered at 9am.

Meanwhile, Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) has urged all stakeholders in Malawi to respect the judgement of the Constitutional Court and to remain calm and maintain peace and order during and after the delivery of the verdict.

A statement from SADC, signed by its chairperson, President Emmerson Dambuzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, commends the political parties involved in the court petition for pursuing peaceful and legal mechanisms in order to resolve the electoral dispute.

“SADC takes cognisance of the fact that an election petition was duly filed before the courts, challenging the outcome of the election to the Office of the President of the Republic of Malawi.

“…SADC condemns the actions by some sections of the Malawian community who resorted to acts of violence, intimidation and vandalism, as a way of expressing their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the Tripartite Election.”

Mnangagwa also said in the preliminary statement by the SADC observer mission issued on May 23, 2019 noted that the pre-election and voting phases of the elections were conducted in a “generally peaceful atmosphere, based on the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Election”.

“SADC further urged political actors and their supporters to make use of the appropriate legal mechanisms in the event of any electoral dispute,” Mnangagwa said.

In a national address made on January 24, 2020 by one of the Constitutional Court petitioners, Malawi Congress Party President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to mark 250 days since the eve of May 21 election day, he had urged Malawians to rise to that occasion and accept, respect, support and uphold the ruling.

“Let us resolve to welcome the ruling with open arms as a foundation on which we can begin the work of rebuilding our nation and reconciling with each other.

“After all, we have no other nation to call our home than Malawi and no other people to call our own than each other. And I, for one, would never trade it for any other on earth,” he had said.

He had also sympathized with the public who marched in the streets in protest and said he felt the pain of seeing their demands fall on deaf ears and their lives put on hold.

“It has been hard on you to lose your assets and business, feeling the pain of seeing your hard work destroyed and a police officer killed by those who exploit lawful demonstrations to break laws.

“It has been hard on you to endure acts of police brutality, feeling the pain of being harassed, tortured, unjustly arrested, and raped by officers in places like Msundwe.

“It has been hard on you to hear of various efforts to obstruct justice, feeling the pain of alleged attempts to bribe judges and abuse court instruments.

“It has been hard on you to be a public servant or teacher, feeling the pain of working without materials, without housing, and without pay.

“It has been hard on you to be a student, feeling the pain of missing classes because of the continuing strikes against a dysfunctional government of failed leaders.

South Africa-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, also appealed for peace and calm to Malawians as the nation awaits the verdict on the elections case.

Bushiri took to the pulpit during last Sunday’ service in Pretoria to reiterate the call for peace and calm.

“With few days to the ruling, I am calling on the entire nation, everybody listening to this message right now, to take a moment and pray for the nation of Malawi.

“There is a ruling that will define the political route of Malawi and, already, stakes are high. Let us all pray for peace and calm in Malawi.”

The ECG leader asked political leaders — both from government and the opposition — to scale up messages of preparing their respective followers to accept the verdict of the court.

He said that whatever direction the ruling may take, even those that will make an appeal, should do so without stirring emotions of the nation.