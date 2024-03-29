Malawi Parliament passes Cannabis Regulation Bill

* In 2018, we introduced the cultivation of cannabis, but somehow, we discriminated against it

* Yet it’s highly sought after on the global market because of its properties—MP Peter Dimba

Twimepoki Mangani, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has on his desk for his assent the Private Members Bill No.1 of 2024: the Cannabis Regulation (Amendment) which Malawi Parliament has passed on Thursday — allowing for the controlled cultivation of locally produced Cannabis Sativa, with the aim of harnessing its advantages both domestically and internationally.

The Bill, which underwent intense scrutiny and discussion during the budget sitting of Parliament, reflects the complexities surrounding the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

In an interview, Peter Dimba — Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South, who moved the private member Bill, expressed his excitement over its passing highlighting its historical significance and potential economic contributions.

“We want to legalise the controlled, regulated cultivation of the local cannabis,” he said. “In 2018, we introduced the cultivation of cannabis, but somehow, we discriminated against it — yet it’s highly sought after on the global market because of its properties.”

Dimba further noted that extensive consultations had taken place over the past four years and anticipates presidential assent for the Bill.

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda clarified that the Bill does not legalise the transportation or usage of cannabis for recreational purposes and that only licensed individuals can grow cannabis.

“What Malawians should understand is that chamba growing shall continue to be illegal — however, this Bill allows growth with strict regulations in place to prevent abuse and protect the youth,” he emphasised.

Spokesperson for United Democratic Front (UDF), Nedson Poya raised concerns about the high costs associated with licensing — emphasising the need for equitable benefits for local farmers but stressed that the Bill aims to support medicinal use rather than promote youth smoking.

During the debate, questions arose regarding the intended use of cannabis, prompting clarification from some of the legislators — with MPs from constituencies such as Rumphi Central McDowel Chidumba Mkandawire and Lilongwe Kumachenga Marko Chingonga Banda also advocating for proper regulation to support local farmers and expand the economic potential of cannabis beyond smoking.

In contrast, Dedza South MP, Ismael Ndaila Onani highlighted the positive uses of cannabis in various industries while urging a balanced approach focusing on its economic benefits.

However, concerns were also raised regarding its potential impact on mental health, with calls for strict regulations similar to those governing firearms.

Despite these deliberations, the Bill ultimately received Parliamentary approval after the members acknowledged the risks associated with cannabis usage but emphasised its economic potential and the importance of effective regulation to mitigate adverse effects.

The passage of the Cannabis Regulation Bill signifies a significant step towards unlocking the economic benefits of cannabis cultivation in Malawi while addressing concerns surrounding its usage and societal impacts.

As the country moves forward with implementation, attention will remain on striking a balance between economic opportunity and public health considerations.