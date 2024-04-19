Malawi opens Embassy in Tel Aviv enhancing longstanding bilateral relations with Israel

* Malawi is committed to providing Israel with 3,000 hardworking workers initially for the agriculture sector

* Israel supports the 11-month agricultural scholarship provided to students from LUANAR

By Gift Chiponde, MANA

The opening of a Malawi Embassy in Israel and the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on temporary employment of Malawian workers in the agriculture sector in that country, reaffirms government’s commitment to creating long-standing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, who led the Malawi delegation, made these remarks during the official inauguration of the Malawi Embassy in Tel Aviv, emphasising that the inauguration of the embassy reflects the long-standing cordial and brotherly relations that continue to exist between Malawi and Israel.

Tembo stressed that the MoU marks a significant milestone in fostering increased collaboration in the field of labour: “The MoU catalyzes advancing our partnership to new heights. As a guiding frame, the MoU will play a fundamental role in the process of recruitment, placement, monitoring, and repatriation of temporary migrant workers working in Israel.”

She also highlighted that under the government-to-government recruitment, Malawi is committed to providing Israel with 3,000 hardworking workers initially for the agriculture sector.

The Minister expressed gratitude for Israel’s ongoing support to Malawi in areas of education and agriculture, particularly the 11-month agricultural scholarship provided to students from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Tembo further conveyed her deepest condolences to the State of Israel for the tragic loss of life, maiming and abduction suffered by Israeli citizens due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

“Malawi being a peaceful country, rejects any forms of violence, particularly acts of terror as coercive means to settling disputes, and we also believe in a nation’s right to self-defence and protection of its people,” she said.

Tembo was joined at the occasion by, among other senior officials, the host country’s minister of foreign affairs & member of the Security Cabinet, Israel Katz; interior minister, Moshe Arbel; Malawi Minister of Labour, Agnes Nyalonje, Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu; Consul of the Republic of Malawi in the State of Israel, Nir Guess and the Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires; David Bisnowaty — who is former Member of Malawi Parliament representing Lilongwe City Centre Constituency.