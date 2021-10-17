Malawi on course to revamp banana farming through donor-funded programme

Mulanje’s Kulima and Afikepo banana programme members

By Memory Chatonda, MANA

Over 60,000 banana suckers are currently on nursery to be distributed to farmers in Mulanje to resuscitate the crop production which was hugely devastated by Banana Bunchy Top Disease.

Bunchy Top Disease Virus, which was first detected in Nkhata Bay District in 2004, completely destroyed the crop across the country, leaving farmers in destitute as the crop was regarded as their main source of income and food.

On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Lobin Lowe inspected two projects, Kulima and Afikepo in Mulanje, which are supported by the European Union, saying Malawi is on course to revamp banana farming.

Lowe said it was sad that the country — which was able to produce plenty of bananas — is now importing it from other countries such as Mozambique and Tanzania, which has greatly affected the country’s economy.

He said through Kulima and Afikepo programmes in Mulanje, a lot of farmers are now involved in banana production, which “is a clear indication that the is likely to be revamped”.

He applauded the EU for supporting Malawi government to respond to the agriculture, food and nutrition security constraints that the country face such as low agricultural productivity, limited access to markets for smallholder farmers and worrisome levels of stunting.

The EU provided a grant contribution of K94.4 billion and K81.1 billion to Kulima and Afikepo programmes respectively.

The programmes are also co-funded by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and German Ministry for Economic Corporation and Development being implemented in Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Chitipa, Chikwawa, Karonga, Kasungu, Nkhata Bay, Nsanje, Phalombe, Salima, Thyolo and Zomba.

Head of EU delegation, Ambassador Rune Skinnebach pledged to remain committed to support Malawi government in health and agriculture sector through finances and other technical expertise towards promoting healthier, sustainable and equitable food systems.

“So far, we are impressed with what we have seen and we endeavor to support Malawi in all its efforts,” he said.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, who said through Afikepo programme — which aims at increasing consumption of safe and nutritious food — has supported Malawi to reduce stunting growth among children.