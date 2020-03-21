Malawi Medical Doctors Society pleads against spreading fake news

By Duncan Mlanjira

Society of Medical Doctors of Malawi has expressed concern over some of the fake news that is spreading about Coronavirus on social media, saying it is becoming very expensive since each rumour has to be investigated.

This comes after people posted on social media that a staff member for Old Mutual Malawi who died at Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Blantyre she had tested positive of COVID-19.

The rumour started by an unnamed individual, who informed Onjezani Kenani on his Facebook inbox in which he claimed the said victim (name withheld) was his sister and that after she died her family were certain that she had tested positive to Coronavirus since she had travelled abroad recently.

SMD COVID-19 Hotline announced this was fake news, saying the patient had different ailment and that she tested negative to COVID-19 and was even tested for SARS COV 2.

“Rest be assured. We all are looking for the first COVID 9 case,” said Chipie Chirwa on SMD COVID-19 Hotline. “If we get a case, health professionals will advise timely and openly.

“I am just saddened that people [with huge social media following] are being used to propagate fake news [without verifying] with those on the ground.

“…Many people with huge social media following are betraying the nation by being part of fake news spreaders.

“…The fake news spreaders are becoming expensive to the fight [because] every rumour has to be investigated [as] this means having the DRRT going to many places to investigate using fuel and people’s time,” Chirwa said.

Meanwhile, Old Mutual Malawi management has been forced to also issue a statement to deny the rumors that their colleague died of COVID-19, saying the Ministry of Health informed the company the COVID-19 test that it conducted came out negative.

The statement added that as soon as the staff member returned from the Philippines, she was asked by management to remain at home to self-quarantine.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of the deceased [and] we request that the privacy and dignity of the family be respected during this difficult time.

“We appeal to all our stakeholders to remain calm and comply with all the necessary protocols as guided by the Ministry of Health.”

The statement from Old Mutual also asks the general public that in case of queries on COVID-19, they can contact:

*COV19.Toll Free: 0887 37 12 88

*Lilongwe District Health Office: 0999 93 45 23

*Blantyre District Environmental Officer: 0999 52 03 19

*Society of Medical Doctors: 0884 28 69 91

Meanwhile, declare President Peter Mutharika has declared a ‘State of Disaster’ in the country and has directed that all schools, universities, colleges, both public and private should be closed by Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

He has also restricted public gatherings to less than 100 people forthwith and that this restriction applies to all gatherings including weddings, funerals, church, congregations, rallies, government meetings etc;

“The national security apparatus has being ordered into action to enforce these restrictions,” the President said in a national address on Friday evening.

“Ministry of Health and Population is redeploying health personnel in all border posts and continue screening and surveillance of people in all entry points.

“Government has suspended hosting of international meetings and banned public servants from attending both regional and international meetings being hosted by affected countries.

“The ban has been extended to all people travelling on other government related activities such as sports,” he said.

The Government is also advising the general public to avoid non-essential travel to the affected countries and that it has banned travel of foreign nationals from countries highly affected by coronavirus disease.

“However, SADC countries are exempted. Returning residents and nationals from coronavirus affected countries will be subjected to self or institutional quarantine.

He also said the Government has temporarily suspended issuance of visa to citizens of countries highly affected by coronavirus and will continue to monitor and review the situation and the restrictions from time to time within the next 30 days.

He announced that Government has developed a Response Plan, which has a total budget of about K15 billion which is equivalent to US$20 million.

“My Government has provided K2.5 billion as immediate funding towards the Response Plan.

“My Government appreciates the technical and financial support from development partners such as World Health Organization, Centre for Disease Control, Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization, Department for International Development (DfID) through UNICEF and the Global Fund have provided towards the coronavirus.”

He said despite Government’s commitment and all donor support, there is still a gap and appealed for more support from the private sector and international community.

“My Government is aware that some of the interventions being implemented have a negative bearing on people’s right to enjoy some of their human rights enshrined in our Constitution such as the right to assemble, the right to movement, and the right to participate in economic activities.

“My Government is hoping that in pursuance of the greater national good, we will be able to reasonably limit such rights within what is attainable in our Constitutional framework.”

He asked other political leaders to tame their appetite to politicize the fight against Coronavirus, saying he noted some unfortune remarks from some political leaders on the fight against epidemic.

“I hope it was just a temporary error of judgment. Coronavirus is not a joking matter. The Coronavirus threat demands that we all join hands and pull in one direction for us to win. Lets not politicize it.”

He also asked the general public that are using the Coronavirus threat social media to stop creating panic by spreading fake information on the virus as such actions are frustrating the fight against the epidemic.

He called in spiritual leaders and their members from different denominations and faiths to turn to God in times of fear and uncertainty as we do in times of joy and celebration.

He quoted the Bible from 2 Chronicles 7:14 that reads; “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land’’.

“We should not panic. Let us all unite in Prayer of faith to a God that answers prayer. With spiritual grace and scientific resilience, together, we shall overcome this epidemic.

“In conclusion, Malawi realizes that we are in a global world where the impact of coronavirus can spill-over within the region and beyond.

“Therefore, I would like to reiterate my appeal to the private sector, development partners and you my fellow citizens for more support towards the fight against coronavirus and its impact on the economy,” said the President.