Malawi look for good start at AfCON Beach Soccer in Egypt

Malawi open their Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Beach Soccer finals campaign at Egypt’s Hurgada Beach Soccer Arena against neighbours Mozambique this afternoon — familiar foes at this level having met at the 2022 edition in Vilankulo, Mozambique, which the hosts won.

Malawi coach, Willy Kumilambe is quoted as saying by Fam.mw that his charges are eager to make a perfect start to their campaign by winning their opening match.

“Our strategy is to attack from the first whistle,” he said. “Our strength is in attack so we want to start on high note and score early goals.

”The first game is always important and we need to win so that we take pressure away from our boys. If you lose points in the opening game you become under in the following matches.

” We have played Mozambique before and we know how they play and have planned well against them,” Kumilambe told Fam.mw.

In the other group B match, Mauritania will face Senegal whom Malawi will face tomorrow before meeting Mauritania on Tuesday.

Two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals and Group A comprises hosts Egypt, Ghana, Tanzania and Morocco.

Kumilambe has retained nine players who were part of his squad at the AfCON Beach Soccer 2022 in Mozambique where Malawi finished seventh.

The players include goalkeepers Justine Bonongwe, Eddie Jamu; defenders Martin Biliati, Arnold Lasiteni and Sandram Saddie; midfielders Isaac Kajamu, Dala Simba, Frank Mwenelupembe and striker Obrien Nkhukumba.

The four new faces in the squad are goalkeeper Mussa Haji, defender Mike Chavula, midfielder Thoko Kamanga and striker Ibrahim Said.

After naming his squad, Kumilambe told Fam.mw that the team had “a very good camp for 10 days and were well prepared for the tournament”.

“We have worked on all the issues that we noticed during the qualifiers, and I am very confident the team we are taking to Egypt is going to compete and not just participate.

“This is our second AFCON appearance, and we believe the experience from the previous tournament will help us perform and do better.”—Content by Fam.mw; edited by Maravi Express