Malawi journalist Rodrick Mulonya appointed as publicist for All-Africa Association of Small & Medium Enterprises

By Jamal Jamal

Veteran journalist and entrepreneur, Rodrick Mulonya has been appointed as publicity secretary of All-Africa Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (AAASME), a continental advocacy body that aims to support and develop micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) ecosystems in Africa.

In a letter of appointment from the organization’s secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria, Mulonya — who is founder and managing director for Angaliba Radio and TV — has been appointed in recognition of his “immense expertise in media and entrepreneurial skills”.

Formed in 2017, AAASME works to protect and develop the interests of MSMEs across Africa and some of its programmes include ideation, incubation, start-up and scaling up.

Mulonya, a media trainer with years of expertise and a former director general of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), described his appointment as a “humbling experience”.

“I feel humbled that I have been recognized to be part of this continental body,” he said. “I will seize this opportunity to make valuable contributions across the continent through my role as publicity secretary.”

He said there was need for media to play a crucial role in magnifying the development of the MSMEs in Africa and their impact in accelerating economic growth.

“The role of media in the development of MSMEs needs not to be overemphasized. Media plays a vital role in promoting growth of MSMEs. My appointment is therefore a step in the right direction,” he said.