Malawi-Israel labour MoU ‘agrees to recruit workers who have relevant experience in the agriculture sector’

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s temporary agricultural labour export to Israel attracted a lot of local and international attention as it coincided with the conflict between Israel and the Hamas — with some labeling it as a secret deal — but truth of the matter was Malawi already had an agreement with Israel through Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

The deal is under the LUANAR-Kinneret Internship Programme at the Mashav International Agricultural Training Center that started in 2014 involving LUANAR’s graduates but the two countries agreed to export temporary workers following the war through which — according to Voice of America (VOA) in November last year — Israel had lost thousands of laborers since the October 7 Hamas attacks triggered the Gaza war.

VOA reported that some of the labourers that fled were foreign workers who returned to their home countries and some were Palestinians from Gaza, who had their Israeli work permits revoked following the attacks.

Some foreign workers were among the 239 people that Israel reported that they were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 — thus Israel turning to Malawi to fill in that gap on temporary employment agreement.

Following what Minister of Labour, Agnes NyaLonje described as “some undesirable stories that have created discomfort among some farmers in Israel” — which included the fleeing of Malawian workers from their designated farms by seeking asylum and work elsewhere — the two countries has since signed an official a delegation memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the temporary employment agreement.

According to a report on Malawi Government official Facebook page, the MoU on the temporary employment agreement of Malawian workers in the agriculture sector is a commitment by the government to ensure that the cooperation in the field of labour is guided by legal, fair, and well-informed protocols.

The government Facebook report — also reported by Malawi News Agency (MANA) — says Minister NyaLonje had an audience with Israeli counterpart, Yoav Ben Tzur last Thursday at Sheraton Hotel in Tel Aviv, where she announced that under government-to-government employment, the two nations have agreed to recruit workers who have relevant experience in the agriculture sector; ranging from agronomy, animal husbandry, horticulture, among others.

“We are confident that we can supply 3,000 workers within a very short period,” Tembo is quoted as saying. “Indeed, we would welcome a quota of up to 10,000 workers or more through our government-to-government arrangement over the next two years.”

She indicated that her Ministry will be working closely with Israeli Ministry of Labour to learn in shaping ideas on development and open avenues of collaboration in areas of entrepreneurship, innovation and intellectual property.

The Malawi delegation — that was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo — had an audience with some of LUANAR graduates under the LUANAR-Kinneret Internship Programme at Mashav International Agricultural Training Center, whom MANA reported that they are dreaming of their own enterprises and other entrepreneurial projects on their return back home.

Alexander Makanjira and his colleagues asked the delegation, that included Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, to help them to get started by getting through the bureaucracy in their effort to establish their businesses.

They were quoted as saying they do not necessarily need money but support to go through the rigorous moral support to get established with 31-year-old Makanjira saying: “I’m very much interested in going into agriculture, mainly greenhouse vegetable production including tomatoes, and cabbage.

While Nellie Sapao, 24, said she dreams of Aloe Vera production and processing mainly in the cosmetology sector, adding Aloe Vera gel is widely used in the manufacturing of cosmetics all over the world, hence there is an export market.

In her response, as according to MANA, Minister NyaLonje assured the young interns of government support, saying Malawi already has both the support structures and mechanisms within the Ministries of Education, Trade & Industry and Labour, adding that what is needed is to ensure that the LUANAR-Kinneret Internship Programme is well integrated into that framework for the interns to get the needed support.

Thus on her return, NyaLonje explained that both Malawi and Israel are members of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the signing of the MoU has fulfilled the requirements of ILO Conventions which include, fundamental conventions, governance conventions and several technical conventions and those that address labour migration.

She expressed optimism that Israel, being a member of the ILO, just as Malawi, share common values to promote fundamental principles and rights at work.

She emphasised that the signing of the MOU marks a new chapter of cooperation, not only in the field of labour, but also in many other areas of economic importance — to address the challenges of youth unemployment in Malawi which currently stands at 26%.

“We recognize further that the work opportunities provided to our youths will result in skills transfer and enhanced individual capacities that will be valuable for their personal development and economic empowerment upon their return to Malawi,” she is quoted by MANA.

Nyalonje also noted that the country also stands to benefit from the workers remittances which will improve foreign exchange inflows.

On his part, Minister of Labour for the State of Israel, Yoav Ben Tzur said his government will ensure that employees from Malawi are well taken care of and have good housing, safety, and good labour conditions, just like other workers in that country.

Tzur also commended the Malawi Government for its continued effort to support the state of Israel by not succumbing to pressure following Israel-Hamas war that attracted international furore due to its intensity in which thousands of Palestinians were killed — including innocent children and women.

“We are also delighted that you did not succumb to pressure from all over the world because of your strong collective will and belief in us,” Tzur is quoted as saying, while Foreign Minister Tembo herself assured Israel that Malawi “will continue to support Israel even when all the others don’t”.



She said this after she and her delegation met with the families of the hostages that were taken by Hamas when they attacked Israel on October 7 last year and Tembo is reported that after hearing of the experiences told by families of the hostages that the Hamas militants took, she declared to assist in the efforts to return the Israeli hostages.

“We will continue to support Israel even when all the others don’t,” she is quoted as saying, adding that all of the hostages must be returned, saying she has “never seen such inhumane acts as there were on October 7. Malawi prays for the hostages.”

Meanwhile, Tembo and her delegation also officially launched the Malawi Embassy in Tel Aviv which was attended by Foreign Minister, Katz as a follow up of diplomatic relationship with Israel that was started in 2020 through former Foreign Minister, Eisenhower Mkaka.



After all these developments around the diplomatic relationship and the MoU on the temporary employment agreement, Israel has since pledged to support Malawi’s candidature at the United Nations (UN) of Justice Fiona Mwale to the Committee on the Rights of Child and that of Boniface Massah to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

A report on Malawi Government Facebook page quotes Katz as saying this is in recognition of Malawi’s support to Israel when the country experienced a massacre of Israeli’s by Hamas militants on October 7 at an annual music festival and some kibbutz in southern Israel.

Interestingly, the Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires — which is led by Consul of the Republic of Malawi in the State of Israel, Nir Guess — is David Bisnowaty — former Member of Malawi Parliament representing Lilongwe City Centre Constituency, who is an Israeli by birth.

Through the MoU, the Malawi Embassy is expected to enhance the LUANAR-Kinneret Internship Program, which is offering exceptional opportunities for students to gain invaluable experience in the field of agriculture.

According to NGO, ‘There is Hope in Malawi’, since its inception in 2014, the LUANAR-Kinneret Internship Program has benefited over 915 LUANAR students, providing them with a platform to learn and grow in Israel’s dynamic agricultural sector.

It continues to serve as “a beacon of excellence, offering aspiring agricultural professionals the chance to gain hands-on experience, develop essential skills, and contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Malawi and beyond”.

“The 11-month internship program aims to achieve several objectives, including sharing Israel’s expertise in managing intensive and sustainable farming systems, providing students with advanced knowledge in processing and marketing agricultural produce, and fostering mentorship in farm business management and entrepreneurship.”—Reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express, Stanley Nkhondoyachepa, MANA & Fatsani Munkhondya, There is Hope in Malawi