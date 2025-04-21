Malawi football legend Yasin Osman, who went into soccer history as the first player to be sold, passes on aged 75

* Yasin Osman was a dedicated and passionate member of the club’s technical team whose contributions were invaluable

By Duncan Mlanjira

Yasin Osman, the star player who brought to the fore the rivalry between Mighty Wanderers and Bata Bullets when defected to Bullets in 1968, has passed on at the age of 75.

A statement from Mighty Wanderers, the team he played for and later coached as well as being involved in various technical aspects until his last mile, says the former international died at Seventh Day Adventist Hospital today and is expected to be buried tomorrow in Balaka.

Wanderers say Osman, who was nicknamed ‘Teacher’, which was later to be coined as ‘Titch’ “was a dedicated and passionate member of the club’s technical team whose contributions were invaluable [and that] his commitment, his professionalism and love for the game left a lasting impact on the team and the entire Wanderers family”.

True to this sense, as Yasin Osman was an extraordinaire sportsman, who played defected to Bullets to play alongside other Malawian soccer legends such as Kinnah ‘Electric’ Phiri, Charles Kagwa, Henry Moyo, Kanjedza Kamwendo, Damiano Malefula, Henry Kapalamula, Mustafa Munshi, Dennis Saidi, Spy Msiska, Elywin Mwafulirwa, Mike Mkuntha, Bosco Munthali, Thom Kazembe and Topsy Msuku.

He is best renowned for his defection from Wanderers to Bullets in 1968, which angered Wanderers who decided to sell him at 100 Malawian pounds, which was quite a huge sum at that time — going into Malawi soccer history as the first player ever to be sold.

According ‘Throw Back Thursday with Mario’ on FAM’s website — chronicles of former football player, Mario Antoine, who later played hockey before becoming that sport’s administrator — the Bullets was formed by a group of players in Blantyre in 1967 as a splinter group from Mighty Wanderers.

The pioneers wanted to set up a complete new club in order to gain more game time since almost the whole team was very talented and was difficult for everyone to have a place for a game.

The moment that was done, the two became arch rivals because another reason was that Wanderers was predominantly composed of whites and colored and the blacks were being sidelined.

The original name was Nyasaland Bullets and became very strong and started winning all games which were played before sourcing good sponsorship from Bata Shoe Company and renamed Bata Bullets — Yasin Osman was part of that glorious team.

Yasin’s brother Allaudin Osman was also a great star player, who eventually became a broadcaster by establishing Capital FM radio station, which has written a tribute through Noel Mkwaila as follows:

A man whose football journey spanned over five decades, Osman embodied resilience, honesty, and an undying love for the beautiful game.

From his early days at Chichiri Athletics to electrifying spells with Wanderers and Bullets, Yasin was more than a striker – he was a symbol of the sport’s power to unite and inspire.

When he moved to Bata Bullets in the 1968/69 season for a then-record fee of £100, it sparked the legendary rivalry with Wanderers – one that still fuels Malawian football passion today.

But his legacy stretches far beyond goals and transfers — he was a mentor, a tactician, and a straight-talker. Even in defeat, he was refreshingly honest.

After a heavy CAF Champions League loss, he didn’t sugar-coat things: “Our friends are far much better than us in everything,” he admitted.

Yet, in moments of frustration, he always found the heart to fight on. In 2013, amid a debate about coach salaries, he famously quipped: “Coaches do not play; they just direct. If the K3.5 million were directed at the players to share, I could see them beating the Nigerians even without the help of a coach.”

In 2017, after leading Mighty Be Forward Wanderers to a TNM Super League title, his joy was visible, but he didn’t let success go to anyone’s head. He challenged his players to stay hungry:

“They shouldn’t play just because they have been given a chance — that attitude should change.” This was Osman’s way – demanding more, pushing harder, and never settling.

Off the pitch, he was a father figure to many. He served in various football governance roles, including General Secretary of the Football Association of Malawi. His presence was commanding yet kind, and his mentorship paved the way for future generations.

Yasin was also part of a family that shaped both sport and media in Malawi – his brother Alaudin being a legendary footbaler, journalist and founder of Capital Radio.

Today, we don’t just mourn Titch. We celebrate a life fully lived, a voice that never wavered, and a spirit that lives on in every football pitch across Malawi.

Rest well, Titch.