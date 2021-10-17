Malawi, Egypt set guidelines for development

Ambassador Mohamed Elsharif inspecting a Guard of Honour

By Patricia Kapulula, MANA

Malawi and Egypt have agreed to develop guidelines with goals and aspirations that would help the two countries to achieve social economic development.

Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Mohamed Elsharif told journalists at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Wednesday after he presented his letters of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera.

He said the guidelines will work towards overcoming social economic obstacles that people of the two countries facing.

“The discussion with President Chakwera gave us the guidelines on how to achieve the aspirations, how to meet the challenges, how to overcome the obstacles of attaining the goals of the people of the two governments in order to achieve the dreams of development, including the free trade zone and goals in the agenda MW2063,” Elsharif said.

He added that Malawi and Egypt have a long history which dates back to the independency of the two countries, saying both countries share common values aspirations which helps to achieve their development goals.

And for Malawi and Egypt to continue enjoying the relationship the two countries need to diversify their economy.

“We should not have one domain but different domains that would work towards the achievement of the development agenda,” he said. “In Egypt, we have the Agenda 2030, so the common goal will help us work together with my colleagues at the Embassy and the authorities in Malawi to come closer and achieve the goals of development, security, stability and to cement our relationship.”

Malawi is harnessing the MW2063 that aims at transforming the country into a wealthy and self-reliant industrialised country.

Elsharif replaces Maher El-Adawy, who completed his four-year mission to Malawi in 2018.