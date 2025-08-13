Malawi Department of Immigration to receive first-ever marine patrol vessel from Japan

* Immigration Patrol Vessel 001 (IPV) is part of the marine project designed to curb irregular migration along Malawi’s lakeshore ports of entry

* It will also enhance efforts to combat human trafficking, smuggling, and other transnational crimes

By Maryam Ibrahim, MANA

The Department of Immigration & Citizenship Services is set to strengthen marine security with the arrival of its first-ever immigration patrol vessel, courtesy of the Government of Japan.

The historic handover ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, August 14, at Nkhata Bay Jetty Yard in Mzimba District to be presided over by the Minister of Homeland Security, Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma alongside acting Director General of Immigration, among other senior officials.

The vessel, named Immigration Patrol Vessel 001 (IPV), is part of the marine project designed to curb irregular migration along Malawi’s lakeshore ports of entry and it will also enhance efforts to combat human trafficking, smuggling, and other transnational crimes.

Speaking ahead of the event, Immigration Department’s public relations officer, Inspector Pasqually Zulu, described the acquisition of the vessel as a milestone in the department’s operations, saying: “This initiative underscores the value of strong partnerships with development allies in promoting national security.”

The marine project is funded by the Government of Japan under the Japanese supplementary budget (JSB) through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) — with technical support from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands, through the Department of Surveys, has assured Malawians that its Hydrographic Survey Unit has a research vessel, RV Timba, installed with hydrographic equipment that can be hired by researchers for reliable aquatic ecosystem data.

The Ministry’s public relations officer, Mphatso Nkuonera told Malawi News Agency (MANA) today that the research vessel is capable of facilitating scientific research that can provide reliable information.

“If one wants to engage in scientific research, the unit is available and will perfectly serve them to understand aquatic ecosystems, water resources and their changes, informing conservation efforts and management decisions on the blue economy,” he said.

The Department Surveyor General, Masida Mbano, who is also responsible for the Unit also said the vessel can also help in coastal zone management for developers, environmental protection, and detection of minerals such as oil and gas at the bottom of the water.

Mbano added that the unit is also capable of assisting in offshore construction, like oil and gas plants, wind farming, and laying underwater pipelines and cables, as they will all be given accurate data before construction.

“The unit also gives valuable data for modelling coastal zones and shoreline changes, and assessing coastal erosion and silts to support disaster preparedness and response.

“It also helps in water body mapping to influence decision-making and support the safety of navigation of passenger and military ships on Lake Malawi,” Mbano said, adding that the unit also has smaller boats (dingys) that help to do coastline and dam surveys and hydrographic surveys in major rivers like Shire.

“The ship was hired last year by Syracuse University in the United States of America for scientific research in the northern part of Lake Malawi and the services of our Unit are recognised locally and internationally,” Mbano said.

Malawi started its hydrographic survey on Lake Malawi in the 1950s, and RV Timba was assembled in 1989 by the French and Malawi Government.—Reporting on MV Timba by Mirriam Bwanali, MANA; edited by Maravi Express