Malawi commemorating World Meteorological Day by designating Weather Awareness Week

* Under the theme: ‘At the Frontline of Climate Action’ (‘Patsogolo ndi ntchito yolimbana ndi kusintha kwa Nyengo’)

* To visit schools in Lilongwe and Dowa to raise awareness on weather, climate and occurrences of extreme weather events such as floods and drought

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services of the Ministry of Natural Resources & Climate Change, has designated one week from Thursday, March 21-27 to sensitise the general public and schools on weather and climate as commemoration of World Meteorological Day.

A statement from the Department informs the general public that the global community will observe the 74th anniversary of the World Meteorological Day tomorrow March 23, whose theme is ‘At the Frontline of Climate Action’ (‘Patsogolo ndi ntchito yolimbana ndi kusintha kwa Nyengo’).

“This day marks the anniversary of the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) through the signing of a convention on 23rd March 1950,” says the statement.

“The WMO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, plays a crucial role in promoting cooperation in meteorology among member states.”

Malawi thus takes the commemoration an extra mile by dedicating the the Weather Awareness Week whose activities will focus on sensitizing the general public and schools on weather and climate and services and products available at the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services and how to access them in this digital era.

“During the awareness week, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services will host members of the general public and visit schools in Lilongwe and Dowa to raise awareness on weather, climate and occurrences of extreme weather events such as floods and drought.

“We invite all to participate in the various events planned by the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services during this important week.

“Let us come together to learn more about weather, climate, and how we can contribute to climate action efforts. Let’s work towards a sustainable and resilient future for all.”

People are encouraged to visit these links: 🌍🌦️ #ClimateAction @undpmalawi @WMO https://t.co/N42RAUpde8” / X

https://twitter.com/DccmsM/status/1770733983803888109

🌍🌦️ #ClimateAction @UNDP_Malawi @WMO https://t.co/DzK4XJbfr2” / X

https://twitter.com/DccmsM/status/1770739726124793955

Climate change has in recent past greatly affected Malawi through Cyclones Idai, Ana, Gombe and Freddy, whose effects were loss of thousands of lives, destruction of public infrastructure, households and loss of agricultural crops among others.

The authorities have always encouraged the citizenry that climate change is happening because of the devastation of forest reserves through wanton cutting down of trees for charcoal production.

There have been deliberate efforts by both the government and the corporate world to inculcate into the citizenry the culture of protection of the environment but still trees are been devastated at alarming rates in protected areas.

Most people who died from the flash floods caused by the cyclones — especially Ana and Freddy — were through landslides from bare mountains and washed away houses that were constructed in restricted wetland areas.

In engaging the young minds in schools and the public at large, the intention is to create awareness that they should always follow weather updates that the Department releases on daily basis, which come with warnings for possible adverse conditions as well as advisories on how to stay safe.

On its website, the WMO emphasises that climate change is a real and undeniable threat to the entire civilization and that its effects are already visible and will be catastrophic unless countries act now.

It says Sustainable Development Goal 13 commits the world to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, saying progress in this goal underpins progress in all the other Sustainable Development Goals.

“The work of the WMO community is indispensable to climate action and to the Sustainable Development Goals across the board,” says WMO. “The work is of huge societal importance — reducing hunger and poverty; improving health and well-being; ensuring clean water and affordable and clean energy; protecting life below the water and life on land; and making our cities and communities more resilient to climate change.

“Weather and climate predictions help boost food production and move closer to zero hunger. Integrating epidemiology and climate information helps understand and manage diseases sensitive to climate.

“And early-warning systems help to reduce poverty by giving people the chance to prepare and limit the impact of extreme weather. WMO, its Members, and partners drive the full value cycle — from science to services to action for the good of society.

“It advances knowledge of our Earth system, monitors the state of the climate and water resources, provides scientific information to inform greenhouse gas emissions reductions and delivers climate services and early warnings to support climate adaptation.”

WMO further says science is central to solutions and can supercharge progress on the SDGs across the board, saying: “We are united in science. WMO will remain at the Frontline of Climate Action as we embrace a journey of cooperation and innovation, leveraging collective expertise to overcome challenges and achieve our shared vision of a safer, more resilient world for future generations.”

