Malawi Association UK joins call for mobilization of resources towards victims of Cyclone Freddy

Sorry state of affairs in Blantyre

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Association UK (MAUK), the umbrella body of all associations of Malawians in the United Kingdom — in conjunction with all its affiliated Chapters, Malawian Associations, all Malawians in the UK — says they are saddened by the loss of lives, damage to property and infrastructure caused by the devastating flooding due to heavy rainfall and wind caused by Cyclone Freddy.

Thus have joined the call from humanitarian aid from government departments, agencies, non-governmental organisations and all Malawian of goodwill to help and support the people who have been displaced, affected, injured and left homeless.

Wellwishers are invited to make their donation to the following account:

The Malawi Association

Lloyds Bank

Account number 00230353

Sort code 30 99 02

And to add the reference as Cyclone Freddy. People can also donate through gofundme portal of: https://gofund.me/879b26ca.



The statement says the Malawi High Commissioner’s office of Thomas Bisika, who is always in support of all its activities, “has officially been informed about this suggestion and is in agreement”.

“The Humanitarian Aid account details will be shared on the High Commission’s website,” said MAUK chairman, George Ndisale. “Thank you very much for your cooperation, support and understanding of this situation.

Formed on September 29, 1992, MAUK have managed to bring together Malawians based in UK and has built a working relationship with the Malawi High Commission — while also moving towards engaging with the government to achieve the MW2063 vision as its contribution to change the lives and welfare of fellow Malawians.

MAUK’s objectives are:

(a) To promote and enhance the welfare of Malawians living in the United Kingdom with particular focus on, but not limited to, facilitating access or offering information on personal development opportunities for Malawian Community on issues such as training, employment, health or bereavement matters;

(b) To promote integration and assimilation of Malawians in UK into the British society and British way of life through education, learning and good citizenship;

(c) To promote and enhance cohesion and cooperation among Malawians through building up of partnerships and networks and organising exchange programmes with other associations, agencies, and /or organisations who share or carry out similar objectives and values with a view to promoting the interests of Malawi and enhancing the positive image of Malawian culture;

(d) To oversee activities and operations of Regional Malawi Associations and other affiliated organisations or associations and to unite them under one banner to achieve maximum representations of Malawian and the nation of Malawi. In addition, to act an intermediary between Regional Malawi associations and the Malawi High Commission to London and other external agencies;

(e) To initiate, identify and or carry out projects that target to benefit members of the Malawian Community whether in UK or Malawi and also to solicit funding and any other resources for and on behalf of MAUK.

Ndisale is the chairperson, Jean Mvalo as secretary general; Getrude Munthali as vice-secretary general; and Henry Ntholowa as treasurer general.

Meanwhile, Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA) — an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK as well as Muslim Youth United (MYU) — have also sent out urgent appeals of assistance for relief aid for victims of the catastrophe.

In a statement, MUNA says its focus is on the urgent procurement of material resources including but not limited to tents, food, provision of clean water, drugs, and technical as well as specialist support.

“We also welcome donation of clothes, beddings and PPE. Your contribution will help us mobilize resources in a timely manner.”

It’s members are thus asked to share and amplify the call for action and also provides details of how to assist though bank account:

Name: MALAWIAN-UK NURSES ASSOCIATION FOR ADVANCEMENT

Account Number: 64957799

Sort Code: 608371

For further information of our Association please visit to website at www.muna.org.uk

Email: info@muna.org.uk

Phone: 07802463277

On its turn, Malawian Women Diaspora Network also takes cognizance of the overwhelming devastation that Cyclone Freddy has effected southern Malawi and is mobilizing funds to buy supplies for all displaced victims.

They focus on buying blankets, warm clothing, baby and infant clothing, sanitary products, buckets, plates, cups and cooking utensils. Please send your donation to the link provided.

The charity thus asks its members to visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/malawi-floods-disaster-relief?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

Muslim Youth United (MYU) — a charitable organization that carries out various charity projects and have always responded to national emergencies such as this catastrophe — has also mobilised itself and is on the ground assessing the immediate and pressing needs for those most affected by the calamity.

It appeals for well-wishers to donate through the following contacts: Bilal Haji (+265 999 20 26 32); Abbas Panjwani (+265 999 826 666); Mudasir Anjum (+265 999 86 86 76) and Muhammad Latif (+265 994 338 653).

Or to visit https://www.facebook.com/100072452776601/posts/pfbid0T9wEF6jare8ZzpSU87Y3M5VhRa53udNq2rweEHdbyD8qGNipNHGaA1aGeZbzupBml/