Malawi and Zimbabwe leadership emphasises on need to have a common economic voice

By Patricia Kapulula, MANA

Malawi and Zimbabwe Presidents, Lazarus Chakwera and Emmerson Mnangagwa, have emphasised on the need for the two countries to have a common economic voice in order to achieve their shared vision and common position towards development.

The two leaders, at a State Banquet held in honour of the visiting Mnangagwa on Wednesday night at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, said such a vision will go a long way in developing, not only the two countries, but also Africa as a whole.

Thus Chakwera said Malawi is committed to strengthening the cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of its citizens whose relationship he described as worth celebrating.

“I can challenge you all that we are both determined to forge ahead with our cooperation even in challenging times such as sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe whose lifting we have openly and relentlessly called for at various fora.”

The Malawi leader said it is, therefore, good for the two countries diplomatic relations and cultural exchange to grow through government to government visits and the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).

Malawi hosted the 11th Malawi-Zimbabwe JPCC at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from May 28-30, which, among other things, sought to foster relations of the two countries in areas of trade and investment, tourism, environment, agriculture and mining.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said it is encouraging for Malawi and Zimbabwe to work together to address challenges that the two countries face — such as climate change, among others, which led Malawi to experience the recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy-induced floods that affected districts in the Southern Region of the country.

Zimbabwe assisted Malawi with 10,000 metric tonnes of food for survivors of Freddy and Mnangagwa said: “There is need for increased focused interaction between Malawi and Zimbabwe for economic gains.”

The next day, Chakwera and Mnangagwa held a rally at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe where the Malawi leader said it is high time Malawi followed Zimbabwe’s footsteps to become self-reliant.

Chakwera took cognizance of Zimbabwe’s style of economic management in various sectors of development including mining and trade which within few years has graduated the country into a self-reliant country.

“In the past few years, Zimbabwe has recognized a wide growth of exports in mining as well as agriculture,” he said. “This has rendered them a chance to become one of the self-reliant countries in Africa hence a need for us to borrow a leaf from them.”

He further appreciated the helping hand Zimbabwe offered to Malawi during the devastating Tropical Cyclone Freddy citing that it signals the true friendship and interdependence that exists between the two countries.

President Mnangagwa said the relationship promised to continue honouring and safe guarding the peaceful coexistence between Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Malawi and Zimbabwe, which were one country under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland during the British colonial rule, established their diplomatic relations in 1980.

Prior to the rally at KIA, Chakwera and Mnangagwa toured the Lilongwe Auction floors, to appreciate how Malawi is doing in tobacco production since the two countries both grow tobacco with Zimbabwe’s production accounting to about 10% of the country’s economy.

President Mnangagwa, who arrived in the country for a three-day visit for bilateral talks, also visited the Kamuzu Mausoleum and Malawi Parliament.

He was expected to depart for home today, after visiting areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Soche Hill as well as a tour of Conforzi Tea Estate in Thyolo.—Additional reporting by Tabbu Kitta Kauye, Prince Banda & Beatrice Ligomeka, MANA