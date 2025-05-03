Malawi and Tanzania strengthen trade ties after trade standoff

* The discussions underscored the shared commitment to deepen trade relations, foster economic cooperation, and address existing trade matters

* The two countries emphasised the need to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit

* Recognising the importance of adhering to regional and international frameworks in the conduct of bilateral cooperation in the area of trade

By Patience Longwe, MANA

During a Joint Ministerial Meeting held in Dodoma yesterday, Malawi and Tanzania have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral trade relations following a trade standoff that arose between the two countries in recent weeks.

A communique signed by Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo; Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs & East African Cooperation; and Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Gladys Tembo, reads out that the meeting was held to strengthen economic cooperation and explore opportunities for mutual benefit between the two nations.

It says objective of the Joint Ministerial Meeting was to discuss the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Prohibition) Order, issued on 13th March, 2025 by the Government of the Republic of Malawi, which prohibited the importation of certain products into Malawi.

“The discussions underscored the shared commitment to deepen trade relations, foster economic cooperation, and address existing trade matters,“ reads in part the communique.

Tembo and Kombo indicate that the delegations commended the excellent bilateral ties existing between the two countries whilst emphasising the need to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit, recognising the importance of adhering to regional and international frameworks in the conduct of bilateral cooperation in the area of trade.

The two countries agreed during the meeting to enhance trade relations through close cooperation in the management of imports and exports.

“The Republic of Malawi appreciated the decision of the United Republic of Tanzania in lifting the Prohibition Notice on Importation of Plant and Plant Products from the Republic of Malawi, issued on 23rd April, 2025,” reads the communique.

“In reciprocity, the Government of the Republic of Malawi committed to issue an Administrative Instrument to relevant authorities to facilitate imports and exports between the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Malawi with effect from the date of this Communique.”

The two Ministers also “recognised the deep historical and brotherly relations and strong friendship that has long existed between the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Malawi”.

“They commended Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi for their exemplary leadership and guidance in all matters of bilateral and regional cooperation.”

The two delegations agreed to fully implement the outcomes of the meeting for the mutual benefit of the people of two respective countries.

Trade between the two countries had suffered in the last few weeks due to restrictions on exports and imports that were placed by each country in agricultural sector.