Malawi and Colombia explore higher education collaboration

Kabwila withAmbassador Mina-Rojas

* Colombia has strong commitment to international relations, particularly in education—Ambassador Mina-Rojas

* Exchange programs for staff and students include in research, postgraduate training, and youth skills development

* She is one of six non-residential envoys who presenting their letter of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday

By Paul Madise & Sellah Singini, MANA

Soon after presenting her letter of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera, non-residential Colombia Ambassador to Malawi, Maria del Rosario Mina-Rojas held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Higher Education, Jessie Kabwila to explore potential collaborations in higher education.

Ambassador Mina-Rojas highlighted Colombia’s strong commitment to international relations, particularly in education, and mentioned exchange programs for staff and students in research, postgraduate training, and youth skills development through technical and vocational education.

She also shared information about the Beca Colombia Scholarship Program for Foreigners, which could help strengthen collaborations between the two countries.

As a way forward, the two sides agreed to work on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaborations between institutions in Malawi and Colombia.

On her part, Kabwila expressed interest in establishing a long-term partnership with Colombia to promote collaboration between higher education institutions in research, innovation, quality assurance, and expanding access, emphasising the vital role of higher education in driving innovations that address societal needs.

Present at the meeting were the Secretary for Higher Education, Levis Eneya and Ivan Mendoza-Benitez, Attaché for culture and education at the Colombian Embassy.

She was amongst five other non-residential envoys to Malawi — from Kenya, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Somalia and Turkiye.

In an interview after meeting President Chakwera, Ambassador designate of the Federal Republic of Turkiye, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle said their discussions dwelled on the opportunities the two countries can benefit from each other since Turkiye’s presence is getting more in Africa.

Dicle said Turkiye — which now has 44 embassies throughout Africa from eight it had in 2008 — has a common agenda with Malawi in areas of agriculture, trade and industry.

“So, our relations, traditionally is very much with the northern and eastern Africa now,” Dicle said. “I’m looking forward to better relations between Turkey and Malawi. Malawi is a very important country for us.

“This year, actually, our trade volume with Malawi has been doubled. It’s US$60 million and usually, Turkiye is a net importer from Malawi,” he said, adding that there are huge opportunities that the two countries need to tap together — and pledged to facilitate attraction of business people from Turkiye to invest in Malawi.

The other envoys included Lilian Tomitom, High Commissioners-designate of the Republic of Kenya; Siraj Ahmad Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Ambassadors-designate from Republic of Nicaragua, Cuthbert Carlson Nadeska Imara and Illyas Ali Hassan from the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to Malawi, Penelope Campbell officially commenced her mission after presenting her letters of accreditation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo.

Campbell takes over from Shadrack Omol, who completed his tour of duty in February 2025 and speaking after the ceremony, Campbell expressed her honour at leading UNICEF’s efforts to advance child rights in Malawi.

She reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the Government in improving the lives and wellbeing of every child, saying: “UNICEF has a long-standing cooperation with the Government of Malawi, which has yielded several gains for children such as reducing child mortality and increasing access to quality education.”

She highlighted UNICEF’s readiness to continue working with national institutions to ensure that all girls and boys, especially the most disadvantaged, can realise their rights and reach their full potential.

Before her Malawi posting, Campbell served as UNICEF representative in Zambia and held key roles in Somalia, Liberia, South Sudan and Myanmar.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express