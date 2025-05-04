Malawi amongst 20 countries in the world exempted from Visa requirements to enter Namibia

* Along with 10 other southern Africa members; South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Angola, Seychelles

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi is in Visa reciprocity principle with the Republic of Namibia alongside 20 countries in the world exempted from Visa requirements to enter into this southern African country as of April 1, 2025.

A statement from executive director of Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety & Security, Etienne Maritz on April 3 explains implementation modalities of the new Visa on arrival requirements as approved by Namibia’s Cabinet.

It adds that foreign nationals of countries that have not reciprocated Namibia’s gesture of visa exemption will be required to apply for a visa in advance using e-visa application mode in order to gain entry into Namibia.

Malawi is exempted Visa on entry along with 10 other southern Africa members; South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Angola and Seychelles.

As well as along with Russian Federation, Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba, Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong & Macau — which are special administration regions of the People’s Republic of China.

African countries not in Visa reciprocity principle with Namibia include Côte d’Ivoire Ghana, Cameroon, Liberia, Uganda, Tunisia, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, among others.

While outside Africa, only diplomatic passport holders from France, Germany and Switzerland are exempted Visa requirements in the category of foreign countries holders of diplomatic/official/service passports only.

The statement adds that the Namibian government is open to negotiating reciprocity visa agreements with countries that have been listed, and “is committed to ensuring efficient service at all ports of entry”.

Soon after announcing these measures on March 3, Namibia says it received 15,506 applications for visas online as of April 3 which were issued with e-visas.

“We encourage all travellers, as well as travel agencies and relevant industries, to familiarize themselves with the updated visa policies and requirements, accessible on the Ministry’s website and e-services portal at https://esewices.mhaiss.gov.na.

“We strongly urge travellers to apply for electronic visas prior to their journey. For those unable to do so, visas on arrival will be available, contingent on their country’s eligibility.

“Travellers can also conveniently pay for visas on arrival by swiping their credit or debit cards at the designated ports of entry. Permanent residents and people who are domiciled in Namibia — such as spouses to Namibians — do not require visas to enter Namibia and must therefore not apply for a visa or complete the arrival form.

“Our goal is to enhance accessibility to Namibia, ensuring that all who wish to experience our rich culture and stunning landscapes can do so with ease. We sincerely thank all travellers and Namibians for their cooperation and support as we improve our travel systems for the benefit of everyone,” said the statement.