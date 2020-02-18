Malawi Airlines once more sponsors return air ticket for pro golfer Chidale’s Safari Tour in Nairobi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Airlines is once again sponsoring pro golfer Paul Chidale to travel to Kenya to take part in the final round of matches of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club in Nairobi on February 22-26.

Malawi Airlines is also offering 30 percent discount for any ticket which Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW) might need for any extra pro golfer it might want to accompany Chidale.

“We wish the golfer all success at the tournament as they carry the flag for Malawi,” Malawi Airlines said in its communication to PGAMW.

PGAMW’s new president General Henry Odillo Rtd applauded Malawi Airlines for its continued offer of free tickets to the pro golfers that include Adam Sailesi, Victor Kachepatsonga, Kondwani Mphulla, Gabriel Kambalame, Simon Moses and Patridge Shycal, who now doubles as PGAMW vice-president.

Blantyre-based pro Simon Moses is expected to join Paul on the trip.

“PGA Malawi appreciates the continued support and sponsorship it has received from Malawi Airlines in the development of professional golf in Malawi.

“We don’t take this partnership for granted. It just shows that Malawi Airlines is a true Malawian brand,” Odillo said.

Malawian Airlines has sponsored Pros in more than 10 tournaments in Africa now and most of them were for Chidale.

Chidale is Malawi’s current number one pro with a lot of experience playing in international tours and this final round of matches is his chance to qualify for the upcoming European Tour Kenya Magical Open event scheduled for March.

Chidale was in Kenya last month in which he played 3 tournaments at Thika, Muthaiga and Sigona golf clubs and he only managed to make the cut at Muthaiga Golf Club where he finished 13th.

“Paul, like fine wine, is slowly maturing into a real tour pro,” said Odillo. “The Safari Tour has made him what he is today and I can attest to this fact as Paul not is able to shoot under Par at Lilongwe Golf Club, a thing he never used to do before turning pro.

“The same also applies to players like Simon Moses — the more game time these pros have played, the more they are gaining the much needed experience,” he said.