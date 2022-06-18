Majority of Flames’ 2022 COSAFA Cup squad comprise those who played in 2021 AFCON in Cameroun

Mario Marinica

* Conspicuously missing is South Africa-based matchmaker, Gabadinho Mhango

* Leading the foreign based contingent is captain John Banda; Khuda Muyaba and Dennis Chembezi and Peter Banda — who plays in Tanzania

Maravi Express

Flames’ head coach, Mario Marinica, has named a 30-man provisional squad for next month’s COSAFA Cup to take place in Durban, South Africa a majority of whom were in the team that reached their first-ever knockout phases of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during the 2021 finals held in Cameroun last January.

According to Fam.mw, the team is expected to go into camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday.

Conspicuously missing is South Africa-based matchmaker, Gabadinho Mhango but leading the foreign based contingent is captain John Banda; Khuda Muyaba and Dennis Chembezi and Peter Banda — who plays in Tanzania.

Marinica is reported to have gone for a mixture of local and foreign country-based players as he targets to use the regional competition to prepare for the CHAN and AFCON qualifiers between July and September.

Flames are in group B of the 2022 COSAFA Cup alongside Lesotho, Eswatini and Mauritius and will open their campaign against Lesotho on July 6 at the King Zwelithini Stadium before facing Eswatini at the same venue two days later.

The Flames will play their final group match against Mauritius at the Princess Magogo on July 10.

If Malawi win the group, they will face guests Senegal in the quarterfinals on July 13 at Princess Magogo stadium.

The provisional squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kankhobwe, Clever Nkungula, Charles Thom

Defenders: Dennis Chembezi, Stanley Sanudi, Herbert Wayekha, Paul Ndlovu, Blessings Mpokera, Kelvin Kadzinje, Gomezgani Chirwa, Frank Chikufenji, Hadji Wali, Precious Sambani.

Midfielders: John Banda, Chimwemwe Idana, Yamikani Chester, Schumacher Kuwali, Micium Mhone, Chikoti Chirwa, Chawanangwa Gumbo, Patrick Banda, Peter Banda, Mwakanyango Balikinho, Loyd Njaliwa.

Attackers: Khuda Myaba, Stain Dave, Anthony Mfune, Chawanangwa Kaonga, Gaddie Chirwa, Chiukepo Msowoya, Trouble Kajani.

Marinica leads the technical panel of assistants coaches, Patrick Mabedi, Franco Ndawa, Clwyd Jones (sports psychologist/data analyst); James Sangala (technical support manager); Steve Madeira (assistant technical support manager), Victor Mphande (goalkeeper trainer), Gift Ligomeka (team doctor), Chikondi Mandalasi (physiotherapist), Lawrence Waya (intern data analyst), Richard Justin (kit manager).