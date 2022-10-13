Magnificent 265-bed Phalombe District Hospital opened to the public

* Has an intensive care unit, major and minor theatres and another theatre in its maternity ward



By Duncan Mlanjira

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday officially opened the modern and state-of-the-art 250-bed Phalombe District Hospital located at Migowi, which was constructed at US$24.7 million.

The President, in the company of Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda, other Cabinet Ministers and local leaders, among others were taken on a tour of the new hospital — visiting the laboratory, dental department, maternity theatre, post-natal ward, male ward, oxygen plant and the pediatric (children’s) ward.

It also has an intensive care unit, major and minor theatres, an X-ray section, and an oxygen plant among other features.

President Chakwera also took time to interact with the hospital staff before addressing the gathering of Phalombe residents who had come to witness the official opening of the facility.

In his speech, Chakwera said the health facility is a symbol of several things — first being his Administration’s “commitment to successfully complete development projects that the previous regime failed to finish”.

“Secondly, it is a symbol of our responsible use of public funds, for today’s launch marks the end of the era in which this facility was listed in budget after budget in the past without any progress on the ground, as it was a pretext for graft.

“Thirdly, it is a symbol of Government’s commitment to the improved delivery of health services in this district and across the country in corporation with our partners, and I must in particular thank the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and the Saudi Fund for Development for the 30 billion kwacha they made available for this project.

“This is arguably the finest hospital in the country, fitted with state of the art equipment and magnificent structures.”

The President commended Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport and Public Works through the Director of Buildings, the Consultant, Norman and Dawbarn, the Contractor Plem Construction LTD and all the key stakeholders “for delivering a fine piece or architecture”.

“As an example of how well-equipped this facility is, I have learnt that the oxygen plant within the facility has the capacity to support surrounding districts with oxygen gas, including Mulanje, Mangochi, Machinga and some parts of Zomba.

“The net effect of having this facility finally opened today will be the reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates, reduced deaths from killer diseases like malaria and many more, improved immunization, as well as providing general out-patient services and specialised clinics, dental services, ante natal clinics, family planning, under-fives clinics and HIV/AIDS clinics; diagnostic services including radiology, ultrasound and laboratory amongst others.”

The hospital also comes with teaching facilities for medical professionals and the President said this “means that we will be able to build capacity for the entire health sector”.

“This is critical for ensuring that this hospital and others around the country are able to function properly, thus safeguarding the sustainability of the health services we provide.

“For my part as Head of Government, I am committed to ensuring that both this hospital and this district receive adequate funding for operations in order to make the medical services provided here more affordable for Malawians.

“This will help address the kind of utility bills that many district hospitals are grappling with. And speaking of resource allocation, I am happy to announce that my Government, through the Ministry of Health, will now proceed to start the construction of Chikwawa, Rumphi and Dowa District Hospitals.

“This is in addition to the recent commencement of the project of constructing 900 health posts across the country, with works already underway in Mzimba, Dedza, Mwanza, Neno, and here in Phalombe.

“And that’s not all — my Administration has also completed the construction of 3 health centres in Area 23 Lilongwe, Chilanga (Makina area) in Zomba and Nancholi in Blantyre, which will be opened shortly, while Khwisa Health Centre in Balaka and Chikapa Health Centre in Blantyre are also nearly finished.”

At the tertiary level of health care, Chakwera said his administration is determined to complete the construction of the National Cancer Centre that will comprehensively treat different cancer conditions in the country.

“I am pleased to mention that my Government has finalized the processes of engaging the contractor to finalise the remaining component of the Centre. This is the contractor who has also been involved in the construction of Phalombe District Hospital.

“We already secured resources for this Project, and so the next agenda is simply to get it done, just as we are doing with the state-of-the-art Lions Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery that is under construction at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“I want getting things done to be the principle of every part of my Government. Even when you go home today and someone asks you what ever happened to the Phalombe District Hospital project, tell them that President Chakwera got it done.”