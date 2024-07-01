MAFCO move two steps up the table from 13th to 11 after 1-1 draw with Mzuzu City Hammers

* Mzuzu City Hammers scored first through Promise Chinonso Uzoagba in the 52nd minute

* While an equalizer from Mphatso Phillimon in the 81st settled the draw that has seen the Hammers maintain the 4th place

Maravi Express

MAFCO FC have move from position 13 to 11 after their 1-1 draw with Mzuzu City Hammers in the TNM Super League 2024 match played today at Mzuzu Stadium.

Goals from Mzuzu City Hammers’ Promise Chinonso Uzoagba in the 52nd minute and an equalizer from Mphatso Phillimon in the 81st settled the draw that has seen the Hammers maintain the 4th place.

Meanwhile, the season’s leaders, Silver Strikers beat their traditional rivals, Civil Service United 2-0 yesterday to increase their points tally to 29 points — eight points ahead of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers, who beat Mighty Tigers 2-1 also yesterday at Kamuzu Stadium to amass 21 points.

The Bankers have consolidated their intent to claim the league title after 11 years of drought when they used the second tactical change to break resilience of Civil’s play of tight marking as displayed in the first half.

With the loss, Tigers have dropped to position 12 from 10 while Civil Service United are 9th from 7th.

Top flight league debutantes, Creck Sporting came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium to maintain their 6th place.

Chitipa United have six points from the 11 games and are still anchoring the log table while Creck have 16 points from the same number of games.

Dedza Dynamos edged Karonga United 1-0 at Dedza Stadium through Promise Kamwendo’s goal after four minutes to move to position seven with 15 points while Karonga has dropped to position 12 from 11 and have 12 points.

A 0-0 result against Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, reigning champions, Nyasa Big Bullets have a mountain to climb as they have a 13-point gap to close in order to catch runaway leaders, Silver Strikers.

